West Bengal Elections 2026: BJP Heads For Historic Victory, TMC Faces Unprecedented Setback

Mamata Banerjee’s political rise has been central to the TMC’s position in West Bengal over the last decade and a half. After breaking away from the Congress, she formed the Trinamool Congress and led it to power in 2011, when the party won 184 seats, ending 34 years of Left Front rule in the state. She retained control in 2016 with 211 seats, and further strengthened her position in 2021 with 215 seats, marking the peak of the party’s electoral performance.