Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: How Election Commission Achieved Death-Free Polls In West Bengal

Villages of Lalgarh, Binpur constituency of Jhargram district, once epicentre of the Maoist rebellions in Bengal, came together to cast their votes in the first phase of elections, beating heat alerts and a lingering aftertaste of violence. Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook

Villages of Lalgarh, Binpur constituency of Jhargram district, once epicentre of the Maoist rebellions in Bengal, came together to cast their votes in the first phase of elections, beating heat alerts and a lingering aftertaste of violence. Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook