Suvendu Adhikari Aide Murder: Three Arrests Made in UP and Bihar

North 24 Parganas: Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials investigate the crime scene following the killing of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's close aide Chandranath Rath, at Madhyamgram, in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, Thursday, May 7, 2026. Photo: PTI

North 24 Parganas: Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials investigate the crime scene following the killing of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's close aide Chandranath Rath, at Madhyamgram, in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, Thursday, May 7, 2026. Photo: PTI