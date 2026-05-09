Weekly Horoscope For May 10–16, 2026: Balance, Growth And Key Decisions Ahead For Gemini, Libra And Capricorn

Avoid distractions and procrastination, as these could delay important outcomes. If you are in a creative or healing profession, this period can bring recognition. Businesspersons should avoid taking major financial risks and instead focus on strengthening existing plans. Maintaining professionalism in workplace communication will be key to avoiding misunderstandings. For students, the week brings mixed results. Your imagination and creativity will be strong, which can help in subjects that require originality. However, concentration may fluctuate, especially if you allow emotions or external distractions to interfere. It is important to follow a structured study routine and avoid last-minute pressure. Revising previously learned topics will be more beneficial than starting something entirely new. Guidance from teachers or mentors can prove valuable during this phase. In love and married life, emotions run deep.