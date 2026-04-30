Scorpio May 2026 Horoscope: Steady Career Growth, Financial Control, Academic Focus & Better Health

Love, Relationships & Marriage:

Jupiter, the ruler of your fifth house, will not be in a very favourable position in May with respect to your romantic relationships and marital bliss. This placement of Saturn in the fifth house for an extended length of time is not good. Also, until May 11th, the fifth house will be occupied by the conjunction of Mars and Saturn. Consequently, romantic partnerships will necessitate extra care from the start of the month through May 11th. Stay out of arguments if you can. It is wise to keep one's cool when arguments emerge. By May 11th, everything will have improved. Venus will also bring about somewhat improved outcomes following May 14th. As a result, although the month as a whole won't be great for love, the second half should provide somewhat better outcomes. Harmony in your romantic relationship can be achieved by avoiding arguments. Getting engaged or getting married does not appear to be in the cards this month.