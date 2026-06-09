India A Vs Sri Lanka A Live Score, Tri Nation Series 2026: Can Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Continue His Meteoric Rise?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will play for India A in his next assignment in the tri-nation series starting from June 9 in Dambulla. X/BCCI

India A begin their 2026 Tri-Nation Series campaign against Sri Lanka A in what promises to be an exciting contest between two talented young squads. Led by Tilak Varma, India A boast a strong mix of emerging stars and domestic performers, including Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, and the recently added Ruturaj Gaikwad, who replaced the injured Riyan Parag in the squad. Sri Lanka A, meanwhile, will look to capitalize on familiar home conditions and test India's depth in the 50-over format. With both teams using the tournament to groom future international players, expect a competitive battle featuring plenty of young talent eager to impress selectors. An opening-match victory would provide valuable momentum in a series that also features another strong A-team side.

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