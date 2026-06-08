India A Vs Sri Lanka A Live Streaming, ODI Tri-Series 2026 Match 1: Preview, When And Where To Watch

India A face Sri Lanka A at Dambulla tomorrow in the opening clash of the Tri-Series 2026
All eyes are on 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi following his record-breaking IPL season
The series will serve as a crucial platform for India's emerging stars to stake their claim for senior international selection
The Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium is set to host the opening clash of the Talent TV Cup ODI Tri-Series 2026 on Tuesday, as India A faces off against hosts Sri Lanka A. Led by captain Tilak Varma, the Indian side enters this tournament as the team to beat, boasting a blend of explosive white-ball talent and seasoned domestic performers.
With a double round-robin format determining the two finalists for the June 21 showdown, both teams will be eager to secure early momentum in what promises to be a high-intensity developmental tour.
While the series offers a vital platform for fringe players to audition for senior national berths, the tactical battle between India’s aggressive batting lineup and Sri Lanka’s experienced mix of international regulars like Avishka Fernando and Sadeera Samarawickrama will be the primary focus.
Undoubtedly, all eyes will be locked on 15-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Coming off a historic IPL 2026 season with the Rajasthan Royals where he secured both the Orange Cap and the MVP award—amassing a staggering 776 runs at a blistering 237.30 strike rate—the teenager is the most talked-about prospect in world cricket.
His transition to the A-team follows a fairytale run that included a breathtaking 175 off 80 balls in the U19 World Cup final against England. Such is the "Sooryavanshi fever" that his presence alone has compelled broadcasters to secure live coverage for the series.
Fans and selectors alike will be watching closely to see if the youngster can replicate his explosive domestic form on international soil. Given his recent trajectory, Sooryavanshi isn't just playing for runs; he is effectively auditioning to cement his place in the senior Indian setup, making his every move at Dambulla a spectacle for the cricket world
While Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is tasked with providing the aggressive impetus at the top, players like Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya and Kumar Kushagra offer reliable wicket-keeping depth and aggression in both top and lower order. The squad’s engine room—comprising versatile all-rounders such as Nishant Sindhu, Anukul Roy, Ayush Badoni—gives the team tactical flexibility, allowing them to balance their bowling resources while maintaining a deep batting lineup.
On the bowling front, the expectation rests on the pace-bowling pair of Yash Thakur and Anshul Kamboj to provide early breakthroughs and disciplined death-overs execution, while Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, and the young Vipraj Nigam will be looked upon to control the middle overs.
Ultimately, this group is expected to demonstrate both the technical maturity to navigate testing conditions in Dambulla and the match-winning temperament that defines players on the cusp of international selection.
As for the conditions, spectators and players alike can expect a surface at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium that poses a complex test for both sides. Historically known to offer a balanced contest, the pitch often provides early assistance to seamers who hit the deck hard with the new ball, making the opening powerplay a critical phase for the batters.
However, as the game progresses into the afternoon, the dry conditions typical of the venue are likely to cause the surface to wear, inviting the spinners into the contest. Batters will need to be prepared for uneven bounce and a gradual increase in turn, necessitating a patient approach rather than relying solely on aggressive stroke play.
With weather conditions also potentially influencing the movement of the ball, winning the toss could prove decisive, with captains having to weigh the benefit of setting a challenging total against the advantage of chasing on a track that may slow down under the lights.
India A vs Sri Lanka A ODI Tri-Series Match: Live Streaming Details
Where will the India A vs Sri Lanka A ODI match will be played?
The India A vs Sri Lanka A match will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla
When will the India A vs Sri Lanka A ODI match will be played?
The India A vs Sri Lanka A match will be played on June 09, Tuesday and has a scheduled start time of 10:00 AM IST.
Where to watch the India A vs Sri Lanka A ODI match?
The India A vs Sri Lanka A match will be available for live telecast on the Sony Sports Network channels. SonyLiv mobile app and website will provide the live streaming of the match.