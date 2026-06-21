India-A Vs Sri Lanka-A Toss Update, Tri-Series Final 2026: SL-A Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs

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Outlook Sports Desk
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India-A Vs Sri Lanka-A, Tri-Series Final 2026: Here's toss update, playing XIs and live streaming information as India A take on Sri Lanka A in the Tri-Nation A Series final at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

India-A Vs Sri Lanka-A Toss Update, Tri-Series Final 2026: SL-A Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be in action as India A take on Sri Lanka A in the final of the tri-nation series in Dambulla on Sunday, June 21. | Photo: SLC via PTI
Summary of this article

  • India A face Sri Lanka A in the Tri-Nation Series final on Sunday, June 21, at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

  • Sri Lanka A have won the toss and opted to bowl first against India A in the title clash

  • The India A vs Sri Lanka A Tri-Nation Series final will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network, with streaming available on SonyLIV

India A face Sri Lanka A in the Tri-Series Final 2026 on Sunday, June 21, at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla, with both sides set for a high-stakes showdown after a thrilling league-stage encounter.

India A will be eager to bounce back after suffering a narrow Super Over defeat against the hosts in their previous meeting.

India-A vs Sri Lanka-A Live Score

The last clash between the two teams produced a dramatic finish, with the match ending in a tie before Sri Lanka A held their nerve in the Super Over. Sri Lanka A posted 16 runs in the decider, while India A could only manage nine as Kugathas Mathulan delivered a brilliant over to seal victory for the hosts.

The contest also saw tensions boil over after the final result, with exchanges between Sri Lanka A players Vishen Halambage, Wanuja Sahan and the India A batters leading to a heated moment involving young opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Related Content
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be in action as India A take on Sri Lanka A in the final of the tri-nation series in Dambulla on Sunday, June 21. - | Photo: SLC via PTI
In this image received on June 17, 2026, India's players celebrate a wicket during the fifth match between India A and Afghanistan A in the Tri-Nation A Series, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. () (PTI06_17_2026_000658B) - | Photo: SLC via PTI
In this image received on June 11, 2026, India's captain Tilak Varma and others return to the pavilion amid rainfall during an ODI cricket match between India-A and Afghanistan-A, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. - | Photo: SLC via PTI
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to lead charge as key player for India A in tri-series against Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A at Dambulla. - BCCI/X

The situation escalated briefly before wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella stepped in to separate the players.

With the trophy on the line, India A will look to put that disappointment behind them, while Sooryavanshi remains one of the biggest attractions heading into the final after continuing to draw attention with his fearless batting performances.

India-A Vs Sri Lanka-A, Tri-Series Final 2026: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Sri Lanka A have won the toss and have opted to field.

India A (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma(c), Kumar Kushagra(w), Suryansh Shedge, Nishant Sindhu, Anukul Roy, Vipraj Nigam, Ashok Sharma, Yash Thakur

Sri Lanka A (Playing XI): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige(c), Ravindu Fernando, Wanuja Sahan, Mohamed Shiraz, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Dulaj Samuditha, Kugathas Mathulan

India-A Vs Sri Lanka-A Tri-nation Series 2026 Final: Live Streaming

The India A vs Sri Lanka A Tri-Nation Series final will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live on SonyLIV.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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