What Is Mistaken Identity Red Card? Breel Embolo Becomes First Player To Be Sent Off During ARG Vs SUI Match

Embolo became the first player to sent off for 'mistaken identity'
SUI lost the match 3-1 to ARG in extra-time
The updated VAR regulations in the game enable the VAR team to identify and assess cases of mistaken identity
The FIFA World Cup 2026 saw tis first 'mistaken identity' red card, after Switzerland's Breel Embolo was sent off during his side's quarter-final clash against Argentina in Kansas City on Sunday, July 12 (IST). Embolo is the first player to be shown the marching orders for mistaken identity when he was dismissed in the 72nd minute of the match.
The incident came about when Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes was shown a yellow card for a foul on Embolo, but the decision was reviewed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the 71st minute.
VAR was called in to check, and the on-field referee reversed his decision as Embolo was shown his second yellow of the match for mistaken identity and dismissed by match referee Joao Pedro Silva Pinheiro.
What Is Mistaken Identity Decision?
The International Football Association Board (IFAB), which oversees the regulations of football, has classified mistaken identity as a "match-changing" error.
As defined, mistaken identity occurs "when the referee displays a yellow or red card but has evidently penalized the incorrect player from either team for the offense in question."
The updated VAR regulations in the game enable the VAR team to identify and assess cases of mistaken identity.
How Did Switzerland React To Embolo's Sending-off?
The Swiss players and the bench were furious at the decision with their manager claiming it was a 'wrong decision'. “We were punished because of a rule that in my opinion is completely unacceptable,” Swiss coach Murat Yakin said. “It’s very painful that we were eliminated that way. I don’t think we deserve that today, and in my opinion, my boys are the real heroes. They put all their heart and their passion into their performance. I am very proud. They are very proud.”
“The referee made the wrong decision,” Yakin said. “It was in my opinion a harmless foul, if it even was a foul. I know they will protect their referee but this rule destroyed our game today, and it’s very painful, and to be eliminated in that way hurts a lot.”
How Did The Red Card Affect ARG Vs SUI Result?
Until Embolo received a booking, the match was balanced in both control and the score, which was tied at 1-1 with under 20 minutes remaining before the end of the game.
Although Switzerland maintained their lead until the conclusion of regular time, they ultimately suffered the consequences of being a player short by allowing two goals during extra time, resulting in their elimination.