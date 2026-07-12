What Is Mistaken Identity Red Card? Breel Embolo Becomes First Player To Be Sent Off During ARG Vs SUI Match

How Did Switzerland React To Embolo's Sending-off?

The Swiss players and the bench were furious at the decision with their manager claiming it was a 'wrong decision'. “We were punished because of a rule that in my opinion is completely unacceptable,” Swiss coach Murat Yakin said. “It’s very painful that we were eliminated that way. I don’t think we deserve that today, and in my opinion, my boys are the real heroes. They put all their heart and their passion into their performance. I am very proud. They are very proud.”