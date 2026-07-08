BaloGate 'Perversion Of Justice': EU Lawmakers Demand FIFA Ethics Probe Over Trump-Infantino Phone Call

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Associated Press
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European Parliament lawmakers Barry Andrews, Lara Wolters and Niels Fuglsang said in a joint statement that the decision by football world governing body to “change the rule on red card suspensions mid-tournament is a disgrace and a perversion of justice.”

Folarin Baloguns Red Card Saga World Cup Soccer 2026 Trump Infantino FIFA call
FIFA President Gianni Infantino, right, awards President Donald Trump with the FIFA Peace Prize during the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Dec. 5, 2025. | Photo: AP/Chris Carlson, File
Summary of this article

  • EU lawmakers launch an investigation in the European Parliament of FIFA boss Gianni Infantino

  • This pertains to FIFA allowing U.S. striker Folarin Balogun to play despite an earlier red card

  • FIFA has said the lifting of the suspension was the decision of a disciplinary committee

Dozens of European lawmakers are gathering support to launch an investigation in the European Parliament of FIFA boss Gianni Infantino over his involvement in the decision to permit U.S. striker Folarin Balogun to play despite an earlier red card.

Balogun was shown a red card during the U.S. victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina in the World Cup on July 1, which normally would make him ineligible to play in the team’s next game, but FIFA lifted his suspension for a match on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump intervened with Infantino on behalf of the 25-year-old striker.

European Parliament lawmakers Barry Andrews, Lara Wolters and Niels Fuglsang said in a joint statement that the decision by soccer’s world governing body to “change the rule on red card suspensions mid-tournament is a disgrace and a perversion of justice.”

“Once again, we’ve seen Infantino and FIFA surrender to the demands of the Trump administration,” the statement said.

The lawmakers are asking the national football associations of the EU countries to spur the FIFA Ethics Committee to investigate Infantino and whether pressure from the Trump administration was a factor in the lifting of the suspension, as well as “other potential breaches of political neutrality” like awarding Trump the FIFA Peace Prize.

Related Content
United States' Folarin Balogun (20) puts his foot down on Bosnia's Tarik Muharemovic (4) for which he received a red card during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the United States and Bosnia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
United States' Folarin Balogun, center, gets a hug from United States' Christian Pulisic (10) after being issued a red card by Referee Raphael Claus, of Brazil, during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the United States and Bosnia in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Wednesday, July 1, 2026 - (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Trump said the incident that got Balogun ‌the red card was simply a ​case of two athletes colliding and he raised questions about ⁠the fairness of the referee who called the foul. - AP/File
United States' Folarin Balogun (20) walks off the field after receiving a red card during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between the United States and Bosnia in Santa Clara - Jeff Chiu/AP Photo

FIFA has said the lifting of the suspension was the decision of a disciplinary committee.

The lawmakers said that 35 colleagues have so far signed the letter.

“The beauty of sport is that it is based on impartial and transparent rules. When Infantino allows political pressure to determine who gets to play, this sense of fairness goes out the window,” they said.

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