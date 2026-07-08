India, Indonesia Sign $200 Million BrahMos Deal and Strategic Port Development Pact

Indonesia doubled its initial BrahMos procurement plan to acquire two batteries valued at 200 million dollars.
The defence pact includes the purchase of Astra beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles for Indonesia's Su-30 fighter fleet.
India and Indonesia agreed to jointly develop the strategic Sabang-Aceh port situated at the mouth of the Malacca Straits.
India and Indonesia have signed two preliminary agreements for Jakarta to purchase BrahMos supersonic missiles and Astra beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles. The deals were signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Indonesian capital.
Jakarta expanded its procurement plans. Initial proposals involved acquiring a single BrahMos battery with 12 missiles for $100mn. The new arrangement covers two batteries valued at $200mn.
The two nations also agreed to jointly develop the Sabang-Aceh port at the mouth of the Malacca Straits. The facility is situated just 160 km away from the Great Nicobar Project of India, which features a planned transshipment hub at Campbell Bay. Sabang Port will make the choke point more secure from any non-state or state players in the region.
Expanding Missile Capabilities
The missile systems offer advanced capabilities. The BrahMos package features both surface-to-surface and air-launched supersonic variants with a 300 km range. The Astra weapon is an air-to-air missile capable of hitting targets beyond 100 km. It is already operational on Indian Su-30 MKI fighter jets.
Indonesia will integrate the Astra missiles into its existing fleet of SU-30 Mark 1 and Mark 2 combat aircraft. Defence officials have yet to finalise the exact quantities of Astra units for the purchase.
The government currently remains tight-lipped regarding the exact details of these defence agreements. The Defence Ministry will soon conclude cost negotiations and formalise contract specifics.
Securing Maritime Chokepoints
The Malacca Straits represent a major commercial artery. Over 23mn oil barrels and trade valued between $3trn and $7trn pass through this narrow channel annually.
The Narendra Modi administration has actively deepened diplomatic relations with Indonesia since 2014, engaging the world's most populous Muslim nation. Jakarta has reciprocated these efforts to avoid entanglement in the ongoing competition between the US and China over the South China Sea. This shift aligns with Washington increasingly favouring bilateral engagements with Beijing.
Indonesia oversees strategic regional choke points and key ingress routes leading to the South China Sea. These maritime passages include the Malacca, Sunda, Lombok and Ombi-Wetar straits.
Alongside a newly signed coast guard agreement, the two nations plan to join hands shortly. India and Indonesia will collaborate to enhance maritime safety throughout the broader Indo-Pacific region.