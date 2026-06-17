Great Nicobar Project: Transforming India into a Strategic Maritime and Transhipment Hub in the Indo-Pacific

It is surprising to see the Congress, a ruling party of the past, internationalise an issue which strictly pertains to India’s national security needs. Why did senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh cite the ‘genocide letter’ written by a group of western scholars to the President of the India in February 2024, calling to “urgently cancel all plans for the Great Nicobar mega-project”? What interest would these scholars have in wanting to ‘cancel’ the Great Nicobar Project? Why would the Congress leadership amplify this group’s warning in national and international forums and also legitimise the use of the word ‘genocide’ made against the Government of India, for a project that is crucial to India’s national security? The NGO Survival International, which published and publicised this ‘genocide letter’, has a record of meddling in countries and policies in the name of defending indigenous peoples’ rights. By trying to internationalise a national security project, the Congress and its intellectual co-travellers are doing a major disservice to India’s present and future defence preparedness.