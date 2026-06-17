The Great Nicobar Project: Growth, Consent and the Cost of Change

It is important to remember that India’s leaders didn’t have many good options at the time. They knew the trade-offs and made a conscious decision to bolster agriculture nevertheless. A similar tension between immediate necessity and future consequence lies at the heart of one of the most important debates unfolding in India today: the future of Great Nicobar island. In our cover story (see page 14), we have examined this issue deeply. Our endeavour was to create a non-partisan space where both sides of the debate argue their perspectives with nuance—something that our peers in social media or television are constrained to offer.