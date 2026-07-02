The BJP Cadre: Between Ideological Purity and Political Pragmatism

Politics has always attracted ambitious individuals. Since India’s first general election in 1951-1952, the country has witnessed leaders who concluded that the path to power lay outside the party where they began their careers. Many of today’s regional giants were once products of the Congress ecosystem. Leaders such as Biju Patnaik, Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar and Jagan Mohan Reddy eventually launched political ventures of their own. Their departures were driven by ambition, but they were also accompanied by narratives that resonated with voters and reflected genuine political disagreements of their time. Patnaik, for instance, left the Congress in the wake of the party split in 1969 following differences with Indira Gandhi over the presidential election. Pawar broke away in 1999, objecting to Sonia Gandhi’s foreign origins as she emerged as the Congress’ prime ministerial candidate. Banerjee, meanwhile, parted ways with the party after growing increasingly frustrated with its perceived soft approach towards the Communist Party of India (Marxist), which was then in power in West Bengal.