cThe former Haryana chief minister demanded that the decision be withdrawn.
Hooda said the proposal would prove detrimental to public interest and the Congress would oppose it.
Referring to discussions with employee organisations, Hooda alleged that the government is separating agricultural consumers under a separate agri discom from August 15 to benefit the private company by keeping subsidised farm consumers outside its distribution network.
He claimed that nearly one-third of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam's (DHBVN) total revenue comes from Gurugram and handing over the area to a private company would cause a significant revenue loss.
Hooda further alleged that private companies would focus on supplying electricity to profitable industrial, commercial and urban areas while avoiding rural domestic consumers, farmers and economically weaker sections.
This, he claimed, could leave DHBVN with low-revenue areas and adversely affect power supply to a large section of consumers.
He also alleged that electricity distribution for a private company would be driven by profit, which could affect services and put the jobs of power employees and engineers at risk due to possible retrenchment.