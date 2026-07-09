Wimbledon 2026: Who Won And Eliminated Yesterday In Gentlemen's Singles Quarter-Final Matches?

Alexander Zverev beat Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 to reach the Wimbledon semifinals
Arthur Fery stunned Flavio Cobolli 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-0 to continue his dream run
Semifinals set: Zverev vs Fery and Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic
The Wimbledon 2026 men's singles semifinals are set after an action-packed day at the All England Club produced two dominant victories and one of the biggest surprises of the tournament.
Alexander Zverev finally broke his losing streak against Taylor Fritz, while British wildcard Arthur Fery continued his dream run by reaching his maiden Grand Slam semifinal. Both winners now move one step closer to lifting the prestigious Wimbledon title.
Alexander Zverev Defeats Taylor Fritz
Second seed Alexander Zverev delivered one of his finest performances on grass to defeat American fifth seed Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 in straight sets. The German was nearly untouchable behind his serve, consistently winning free points and dictating rallies from the baseline. The victory was particularly significant as it ended a seven-match losing streak against Fritz and sent Zverev into his maiden Wimbledon semifinal.
Fritz struggled physically throughout the contest, with his recurring knee issue limiting his movement, but he acknowledged after the match that Zverev was simply too strong on the day. The German will now look to continue his impressive run as he chases his first Wimbledon crown.
Arthur Fery Stuns Flavio Cobolli
Home favourite Arthur Fery produced the biggest upset of the day by dismantling ninth seed Flavio Cobolli 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-0 to reach the first Grand Slam semifinal of his career.
The British wildcard, ranked outside the world's top 100, thrilled the Centre Court crowd with fearless shot-making and relentless consistency. After edging a closely fought second-set tiebreak, Fery completely dominated the third set, handing Cobolli a bagel to complete a memorable victory.
The result makes Fery only the second British wildcard to reach the Wimbledon men's singles semifinals in the Open Era, continuing one of the tournament's most remarkable Cinderella stories.
Wimbledon 2026 Men's Singles Semifinal Line-up
Wednesday's results completed the semifinal line-up:
Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Fery
Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic
The second semifinal promises to be a blockbuster after Djokovic survived a marathon five-set battle against Felix Auger-Aliassime to set up another meeting with defending champion Sinner. Meanwhile, Britain's hopes now rest on Fery, who will attempt to extend his fairytale run against the in-form Zverev in front of a partisan home crowd.