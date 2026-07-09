Wimbledon 2026: Who Won And Eliminated Yesterday In Gentlemen's Singles Quarter-Final Matches?

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Catch the Wimbledon 2026 gentlemen's singles quarterfinal results, including Alexander Zverev and Arthur Fery's victories, full scores, eliminated players, and the confirmed semifinal lineup

Taylor Fritz and Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev of Germany, right, and Taylor Fritz of the United States congratulate each other at the end of their quarter-final men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 8, 2026 (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Summary of this article

  • Alexander Zverev beat Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 to reach the Wimbledon semifinals

  • Arthur Fery stunned Flavio Cobolli 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-0 to continue his dream run

  • Semifinals set: Zverev vs Fery and Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic

The Wimbledon 2026 men's singles semifinals are set after an action-packed day at the All England Club produced two dominant victories and one of the biggest surprises of the tournament.

Alexander Zverev finally broke his losing streak against Taylor Fritz, while British wildcard Arthur Fery continued his dream run by reaching his maiden Grand Slam semifinal. Both winners now move one step closer to lifting the prestigious Wimbledon title.

Alexander Zverev Defeats Taylor Fritz

2024 Wimbledon Tennis Taylor Fritz vs Alexander Zverev photo_4
Alexander Zverev plays a backhand return to Taylor Fritz | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Second seed Alexander Zverev delivered one of his finest performances on grass to defeat American fifth seed Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 in straight sets. The German was nearly untouchable behind his serve, consistently winning free points and dictating rallies from the baseline. The victory was particularly significant as it ended a seven-match losing streak against Fritz and sent Zverev into his maiden Wimbledon semifinal.

Fritz struggled physically throughout the contest, with his recurring knee issue limiting his movement, but he acknowledged after the match that Zverev was simply too strong on the day. The German will now look to continue his impressive run as he chases his first Wimbledon crown.

Related Content
Arthur Fery of Britain reacts to winning against Flavio Cobolli of Italy in their quarter-final men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. - | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
Arthur Fery of Britain reacts to winning against Flavio Cobolli of Italy in their quarter-final men's singles match at the Wimbledon. - AP/Brian Inganga
Arthur Fery of Britain reacts to winning a point against Flavio Cobolli of Italy in their quarter-final men's singles match - AP/Brian Inganga
Arthur Fils of France waves to the crowd after losing the second round men's singles match against Matteo Berrettini of Italy at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 2, 2026 - (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Arthur Fery Stuns Flavio Cobolli

Arthur Fery Wimbledon 2026
Arthur Fery of Britain reacts to winning against Flavio Cobolli of Italy in their quarter-final men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. Photo; AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Home favourite Arthur Fery produced the biggest upset of the day by dismantling ninth seed Flavio Cobolli 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-0 to reach the first Grand Slam semifinal of his career.

The British wildcard, ranked outside the world's top 100, thrilled the Centre Court crowd with fearless shot-making and relentless consistency. After edging a closely fought second-set tiebreak, Fery completely dominated the third set, handing Cobolli a bagel to complete a memorable victory.

The result makes Fery only the second British wildcard to reach the Wimbledon men's singles semifinals in the Open Era, continuing one of the tournament's most remarkable Cinderella stories.

Wimbledon 2026 Men's Singles Semifinal Line-up

Wednesday's results completed the semifinal line-up:

  • Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Fery

  • Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic

The second semifinal promises to be a blockbuster after Djokovic survived a marathon five-set battle against Felix Auger-Aliassime to set up another meeting with defending champion Sinner. Meanwhile, Britain's hopes now rest on Fery, who will attempt to extend his fairytale run against the in-form Zverev in front of a partisan home crowd.

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