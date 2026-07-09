Wimbledon 2026: Who Won And Eliminated Yesterday In Gentlemen's Singles Quarter-Final Matches?

Arthur Fery of Britain reacts to winning against Flavio Cobolli of Italy in their quarter-final men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. Photo; AP/Maja Smiejkowska

Arthur Fery of Britain reacts to winning against Flavio Cobolli of Italy in their quarter-final men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. Photo; AP/Maja Smiejkowska