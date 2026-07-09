'Ferytale' At Wimbledon 2026: British Wildcard Entrant Books Semi-Final Spot
The “Ferytale” continues at Wimbledon. Arthur Fery grew up five minutes from the All England Club and now the 114th-ranked player is a semifinalist at the grass-court Grand Slam. The 23-year-old British player, who needed a wild-card invitation to enter the tournament, beat ninth-seeded Flavio Cobolli 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-0 on Centre Court in front of roaring home fans and a Royal Box contingent that included Britain’s Queen Camilla on Wednesday. Fery earned a standing ovation after winning the first set. The deafening roar that followed Fery taking the tiebreaker to seal the second set was heard over at Wimbledon’s other main stadium — No. 1 Court, where Alexander Zverev was in the process of beating Taylor Fritz in straight sets. The only other wild card to have reached the men’s singles semifinals at the All-England Club was Goran Ivanisevic in his run to the Wimbledon title in 2001.
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