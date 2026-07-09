'Ferytale' At Wimbledon 2026: British Wildcard Entrant Books Semi-Final Spot

The “Ferytale” continues at Wimbledon. Arthur Fery grew up five minutes from the All England Club and now the 114th-ranked player is a semifinalist at the grass-court Grand Slam. The 23-year-old British player, who needed a wild-card invitation to enter the tournament, beat ninth-seeded Flavio Cobolli 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-0 on Centre Court in front of roaring home fans and a Royal Box contingent that included Britain’s Queen Camilla on Wednesday. Fery earned a standing ovation after winning the first set. The deafening roar that followed Fery taking the tiebreaker to seal the second set was heard over at Wimbledon’s other main stadium — No. 1 Court, where Alexander Zverev was in the process of beating Taylor Fritz in straight sets. The only other wild card to have reached the men’s singles semifinals at the All-England Club was Goran Ivanisevic in his run to the Wimbledon title in 2001.

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Wimbledon Tennis Arthur Fery
Arthur Fery of Britain reacts to winning against Flavio Cobolli of Italy in their quarter-final men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Arthur Fery Wimbledon 2026
Arthur Fery of Britain reacts to winning against Flavio Cobolli of Italy in their quarter-final men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo; AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Arthur Fery of Britain reacts to winning against Flavio Cobolli of Italy in their quarter-final men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Arthur Fery of Britain reacts to winning against Flavio Cobolli of Italy in their quarter-final men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Wimbledon 2026 Arthur Fery
Arthur Fery of Britain reacts to winning against Flavio Cobolli of Italy in their quarter-final men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Wimbledon Tennis: Arthur Fery vs Flavio Cobolli
Britain's Queen Camilla reacts to the victory of Arthur Fery of Britain against Flavio Cobolli of Italy in their quarter-final men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Arthur Fery of Britain waves to the audience as he leaves after winning his match against Flavio Cobolli of Italy in their quarter-final men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Flavio Cobolli of Italy waves as he leaves the court after losing to Arthur Fery of Britain in their quarter-final men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Wimbledon Tennis: Flavio Cobolli vs Arthur Fery
Arthur Fery of Britain returns the ball to Flavio Cobolli of Italy in their quarter-final men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Wimbledon 2026: Arthur Fery vs Flavio Cobolli
Arthur Fery of Britain reacts to losing a point against Flavio Cobolli of Italy, background, in their quarter-final men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Wimbledon 2026: Flavio Cobolli vs Arthur Fery
Flavio Cobolli of Italy returns the ball to Arthur Fery of Britain in their quarter-final men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Arthur Fery of Britain returns the ball to Flavio Cobolli of Italy in their quarter-final men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Flavio Cobolli of Italy returns the ball to Arthur Fery of Britain in their quarter-final men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Flavio Cobolli of Italy and Arthur Fery of Britain, back to the camera, eye the ball during their quarter-final men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Arthur Fery of Britain serves to Flavio Cobolli of Italy in their quarter-final men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Wimbledon Championships: Arthur Fery vs Flavio Cobolli
Flavio Cobolli of Italy serves to Arthur Fery of Britain in their quarter-final men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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