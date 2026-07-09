German Beats Struggling Fritz To Book Semi-Final Date With Arthur Fery
On No. 1 Court, Alexander Zverev defeated Taylor Fritz in straight sets. Zverev wrapped up his 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 win to set up a semifinal against Fery on Friday. Friday’s other semifinal pits seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic against defending champion Jannik Sinner. The British wildcard beat ninth-seeded Flavio Cobolli 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-0 on Centre Court in front of roaring home fans and a Royal Box contingent that included Britain’s Queen Camilla on Wednesday.
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10
Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE