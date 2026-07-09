German Beats Struggling Fritz To Book Semi-Final Date With Arthur Fery

On No. 1 Court, Alexander Zverev defeated Taylor Fritz in straight sets. Zverev wrapped up his 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 win to set up a semifinal against Fery on Friday. Friday’s other semifinal pits seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic against defending champion Jannik Sinner. The British wildcard beat ninth-seeded Flavio Cobolli 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-0 on Centre Court in front of roaring home fans and a Royal Box contingent that included Britain’s Queen Camilla on Wednesday.

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Wimbledon Tennis Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev of Germany celebrates winning against Taylor Fritz of the United States in their quarter-final men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Alexander Zverev Wimbledon 2026
Alexander Zverev of Germany celebrates winning against Taylor Fritz of the United States in their quarter-final men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Wimbledon Tennis: Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev of Germany, right, and Taylor Fritz of the United States congratulate each other at the end of their quarter-final men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Wimbledon Tennis: Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz
Taylor Fritz of the United States leaves the court after losing to Alexander Zverev of Germany in their quarter-final men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Wimbledon 2026: Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev
Taylor Fritz of the United States returns the ball to Alexander Zverev of Germany in their quarter-final mens singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Wimbledon 2026: Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz
Taylor Fritz of the United States receives medical attention during a changeover in his quarter-final men's singles match against Alexander Zverev of Germany, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis: Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev
Taylor Fritz of the United States returns the ball to Alexander Zverev of Germany in their quarter-final men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis: Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz
Alexander Zverev of Germany returns the ball during the men's singles quarter-final match against Taylor Fritz of the United States at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Wimbledon Tennis Championships: Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev of Germany returns the ball during the men's singles quarter-final match against Taylor Fritz of the United States at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Wimbledon Tennis Championships: Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz
Alexander Zverev of Germany returns the ball during the men's singles quarter-final match against Taylor Fritz of the United States at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Wimbledon Championships: Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev of Germany serves the ball during the men's singles quarter-final match against Taylor Fritz of the United States at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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