The Night Lionel Messi Couldn't Hold Back Tears — Again

Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) reacts after the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) reacts after the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)