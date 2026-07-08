The Night Lionel Messi Couldn't Hold Back Tears — Again

Argentina stunned Egypt with a three-goal comeback to reach the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals
Messi inspired the fightback, overcoming a missed penalty with an assist, a goal and tears of relief
The defending champions now face Switzerland with renewed belief
Tears. Rage. Relief. Redemption. Few football matches can pack every emotion the game has to offer into 90 minutes. Argentina's dramatic 3-2 comeback against Egypt in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 did exactly that. Lionel Messi endured one of the most agonising nights of his World Cup career – a missed penalty, a free-kick that crashed against the post, and the sight of his side staring at elimination with just 11 minutes remaining.
When the final whistle finally arrived, the 39-year-old could no longer hold back the emotion. Surrounded by teammates, Messi broke down in tears, not simply because Argentina had survived, but because another chapter of his remarkable World Cup journey had been rescued from the brink.
Three goals in a breathtaking 13-minute spell turned despair into delirium as Argentina stormed into the World Cup quarter-finals. Messi first ignited the comeback with an assist for Cristian Romero before producing a stunning equaliser of his own, while Enzo Fernandez completed the turnaround in stoppage time.
When Everything Fell Apart
For much of the evening, Egypt looked like the side destined to script history.
Hossam Hassan's men played with discipline, intensity and conviction, refusing to be overawed by the defending champions. They remained compact without the ball, denied Argentina space between the lines and broke forward with purpose whenever possession changed hands.
Argentina's frustration became evident early. Messi was handed the perfect opportunity to settle nerves from the penalty spot, only for Mostafa Shobeir to dive low and keep out his effort. It was an uncharacteristic miss from a player who has built a career on delivering in football's defining moments.
The Egyptian goalkeeper continued to frustrate La Albiceleste. Julian Alvarez was denied from close range, while Messi watched in disbelief as one of his trademark curling free-kicks clipped the upright instead of nestling into the top corner. Every missed chance seemed to drain Argentina's confidence while reinforcing Egypt's belief.
The breakthrough arrived through a set-piece. Yasser Ibrahim rose highest to meet a corner and powered a header beyond Emiliano Martinez, sending the Egyptian supporters into celebration and stunning the holders.
Argentina controlled possession but struggled to convert it into clear-cut opportunities. Egypt, meanwhile, looked dangerous every time they escaped pressure. Mostafa Zico briefly thought he had doubled the advantage before VAR ruled the effort out for a foul earlier in the move. It proved only a temporary reprieve.
Minutes later, another swift counterattack sliced through Argentina's defence. Zico found space once again and finished confidently to make it 2-0. With only 11 minutes left, the defending champions appeared to be heading for one of the most shocking exits in World Cup history.
The scoreboard reflected despair. The body language reflected resignation. Yet one thing remained impossible to measure -- Argentina's refusal to surrender.
More Than One Man
The comeback will forever bear Messi's imprint, but it was built on collective belief.
Lionel Scaloni resisted panic as the clock ticked down, urging his players to keep attacking rather than forcing desperate long balls. The reward arrived in the 79th minute when Messi floated a perfectly weighted delivery into the area and Cristian Romero powered home a header that breathed life into Argentina's fading campaign.
The goal changed everything.
For the first time all evening, Egypt retreated deeper. Argentina sensed uncertainty and increased the tempo with every attack.
Four minutes later came the moment that reminded everyone why Messi remains football's defining figure.
Picking up possession just outside the penalty area, he needed only a fraction of space. A fierce left-footed half-volley flew beyond Shobeir and thundered in off the underside of the crossbar. It was a finish born from instinct rather than power, turning a night of frustration into one of redemption.
Yet Argentina's revival did not end there.
Alvarez continued to chase lost causes, Romero marshalled the defence with renewed authority, and Enzo Fernández repeatedly pushed forward looking for one final opening. Deep into stoppage time, it finally arrived. Fernández met the decisive cross with a firm header before the celebrations were briefly interrupted by a tense VAR review. Seconds later, the goal stood.
Argentina had completed one of the greatest escapes of the tournament.
For Egypt, the defeat was cruel. They had executed their game plan brilliantly for almost 80 minutes and came within touching distance of a famous victory. But World Cups are often decided by the smallest margins, and against a team of Argentina's pedigree, even a brief lapse can prove costly.
Tears of Relief
The lasting image from Atlanta was neither Messi's equaliser nor Fernandez's winner.
It was the sight of the Argentine captain standing in the middle of the pitch, tears rolling down his face as teammates embraced him. After more than two decades at the highest level, football still had the power to overwhelm a man who has seemingly experienced everything.
Messi knows heartbreak all too well. Perhaps that is why the possibility of another painful exit felt so heavy. In 2014, he watched Germany lift the World Cup after Mario Götze's extra-time winner denied Argentina at the Maracanã, despite Messi winning the Golden Ball.
Two years later, a Copa América Centenario final defeat to Chile pushed him to briefly step away from international football. That history of pain made the tears in Atlanta even more meaningful, they were not just relief, but the release of years of disappointment.
His equaliser took him to eight goals in the tournament, keeping him firmly in the race for the Golden Boot while adding another landmark to an extraordinary World Cup career. But the numbers only tell part of the story.
His equaliser took him to eight goals in the tournament, keeping him firmly in the race for the Golden Boot while adding another landmark to an extraordinary World Cup career. But the numbers only tell part of the story.
For almost 80 minutes, Messi wrestled with the possibility that Argentina's title defence might end in heartbreak. He missed from the penalty spot, struck the woodwork and watched Egypt edge closer to history. Lesser players might have disappeared into the background. Messi demanded the ball even more.
Argentina now head into the quarter-finals brimming with belief after pulling off one of the tournament's greatest escapes. Switzerland await on Sunday, July 12, but if this remarkable comeback proved anything, it is that writing off the defending champions is a dangerous mistake.
The victory was another reminder that this Argentina side has inherited its captain's greatest quality, the refusal to accept defeat before the final whistle.
As long as Messi wears Argentina's famous sky-blue and white, hope will never be lost. The scoreboard may say otherwise, the clock may be running down, and the odds may be stacked against them, but with their captain on the pitch, Argentina's story is never truly over until the final whistle.