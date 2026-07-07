Argentina Vs Egypt LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Preview, Key Battles, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

Argentina and Egypt face in a crucial encounter in the Round of 16 clash of the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Fans can expect key battles from both the teams especially between Lionel Messi and Mohammed Salah as the veterans are facing each other for the first time in the International stage.
The match will be held at the Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, USA on July 07 from 9:30 P.M. (IST).
Argentina head into the Round of 16 as one of the strongest teams left in the tournament after an unbeaten group-stage campaign. The reigning world champions defeated Algeria (3-0), Austria (2-0) and Jordan (3-1) to finish top of Group J, with Lionel Messi once again leading from the front.
The Argentine captain has been in sensational form, sharing the Golden Boot lead with Kylian Mbappé on six goals while also providing two assists. Backed by a balanced squad featuring Julián Álvarez, Enzo Fernández and Emiliano Martínez, Lionel Scaloni's side will look to continue their march towards another World Cup title.
Standing in their way is a resilient Egyptian side that has exceeded expectations to reach the knockout stage. The Pharaohs battled through a difficult group with disciplined defending and timely attacking contributions, setting up a fascinating clash against one of the tournament favourites.
While Argentina will start as the clear favourites on paper, Egypt possess the quality to punish any lapse in concentration, especially through the pace and creativity of Omar Marmoush and the experience of Mohamed Elneny.
With a place in the quarterfinals on the line, both teams will be determined to seize the moment in what promises to be a captivating knockout encounter.
Argentina Vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record
Argentina and Egypt have faced each other only once in senior international football, with Argentina winning 2-0 in a friendly on March 25, 2008.
Argentina Vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026: Key Battles
The key tactical battles in the match between Argentina and France would be Mohammed Salah's counter attacking against Argentina's fatigue defense.
Egypt's midfield will give their best and would want to limit Messi's playmaking in the final third.
Argentina's high press passing will be hindered due to leg fatigue and it will give the oppurtunity to Egypt's speedy forwards like Omar Marmoush to transition in the game.
Fans can also expect a fierce battle between ex Barca star Lionel Messi and ex Liverpool star Mohammed Salah as they are coming face to face after eight years.
The last time they faced each other was in 2018-19 in the Champions League Semi-Final (Leg 1) and Barcelona had won it 3-0 but unfortunately they lost the second leg 4-0 to Liverpool at Anfield.
Argentina Vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
Argentina are heavily favored to win against the Pharaohs of Egypt.
Predictive models give the defending champions a 69 per cent chance to win the match with a 2-0 or 3-0 scoreline.
However, we have got many surprising results from this year's World Cup so fans shouldn't be shocked if the match reach on Penalties.
Argentina Vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
Stadium: Atlanta Stadium
Date: Tuesday, 07 July
Kick-off Time: 07/07/2026 – 9:30 P.M. (IST)
Argentina Vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecasted live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and it's official website.
Argentina Vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs
Argentina Predicted XIs:
E. Martinez (GK); L. Martinez, Medina, Molina, Romero, De Paul, Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Lautaro Martinez, Almada, Lionel Messi
Egypt Predicted XIs:
Shobeir (GK); Hany, Ibrahim, Fathy, Fatouh; Lasheen, Attia; Salah, Ashour, Trezeguet; Marmoush.