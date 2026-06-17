Argentina 3-0 Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi Nets First World Cup Hat-Trick As Argentina Cruise Past Algeria

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Lionel Messi bags his maiden World Cup history as Argentina begin their title defense with a 3-0 win over Algeria at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Tuesday, June 16

Argentina Vs Algeria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J Messi Celebs AP Photo
Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after scoring a goal during the World Cup Group J soccer match between Argentina and Algeria in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Ed Zurga
Summary of this article

  • Lionel Messi his first hat-trick of World Cup history

  • With this hat-trick he equals Miroslav Klosee's as the competition's all-time leading scorer

  • Argentina beat Algeria by 3-0 in their opening match of FIFA World Cup 2026

Lionel Messi starred in front of a packed Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Tuesday as Argentina began their title defence with a dominant 3-0 victory over Algeria in a Group J encounter.

The Argentine captain scored his first World Cup hat-trick to take his tally to 16 tournament goals, drawing level with Miroslav Klose as the competition's all-time leading scorer.

Before the match, Messi with 13 goals was tied with France's Just Fontaine but only in a span of one game, he reached the top equaling Germany's Klose. Here's the updated list the of leading scorers in World Cup:

16 Miroslav Klose, Germany

16 Lionel Messi, Argentina

15 Ronaldo, Brazil

14 Gerd Müller, West Germany

14 Kylian Mbappé, France

13 Just Fontaine, France

12 Pelé, Brazil

11 Sándor Kocsis, Hungary

11 Jürgen Klinsmann, West Germany

Check out the highlights of ARG vs ALG match here.

Lionel Messi has now scored in five consecutive World Cup matches stretching back to 2022, leaving him just one game short of equalling the tournament record jointly held by Just Fontaine and Jairzinho.

This was Messi's 200th match for Argentina, making him the only South American player and third overall to achieve this feat. Messi started his journey in international football back in 2005 at the age of 15, and now he's only third to Bader al-Mutawa, who featured in 202 matches for Kuwait, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who'll play his 229th match on Wednesday.

Related Content
Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup Group J soccer match between Argentina and Algeria in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, June 16, 2026. - AP Photo/Ed Zurga
Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) reacts after scoring his third goal during the World Cup Group J soccer match between Argentina and Algeria in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, June 16, 2026. - AP Photo/Ed Zurga
FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina Players Training ahead of their first match against Algeria on Wednesday - | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, participates in a training session at Texas A&M's Ellis Field ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 international friendly between Argentina and Honduras. - AP Photo

Messi was in charge from the outset as he scored the first goal of the match in the 17th minute, as he collected the ball in midfield and fired a powerful strike from some distance, brushing the fingertips of the goalkeeper, Luca Zidane, before finishing into the top corner of the post. The second came early in the second half, and the last one just minutes before he was subbed out of the stadium amid rousing applause.

Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni was all praise for Messi after the match. “At a loss for words about Leo. What can I say? He’s incredible,” Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said. “Everyone in football wants to see him and enjoys it.”

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