Argentina 3-0 Algeria, FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi Nets First World Cup Hat-Trick As Argentina Cruise Past Algeria

Messi was in charge from the outset as he scored the first goal of the match in the 17th minute, as he collected the ball in midfield and fired a powerful strike from some distance, brushing the fingertips of the goalkeeper, Luca Zidane, before finishing into the top corner of the post. The second came early in the second half, and the last one just minutes before he was subbed out of the stadium amid rousing applause.