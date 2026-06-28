Final Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi Breaks Another Record; Algeria And Austria Deliver Game Of The Tournament

Lionel Messi made more World Cup history as Argentina completed a perfect group stage with a 3-1 win over Jordan
Algeria and Austria produced a thrilling 3-3 draw, while England and Colombia finished atop their respective groups
The group stage concluded with the Round of 32 set, ending the journey for 16 nations in the expanded tournament
The curtain came down on the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage with six matches that delivered everything fans could have hoped for, records, nail-biters, breathtaking comebacks and emotional exits.
Lionel Messi once again stole the spotlight by extending his remarkable World Cup scoring streak, while Algeria and Austria produced arguably the game of the tournament in a six-goal thriller.
England comfortably sealed top spot in Group L, Colombia edged Portugal to first place in Group K, and DR Congo scripted history by reaching the knockout rounds for the first time. With all 32 knockout spots now confirmed, the tournament officially enters its win-or-go-home phase.
Matchday At A Glance
England 2-0 Panama
Croatia 2-1 Ghana
Colombia 0-0 Portugal
DR Congo 3-1 Uzbekistan
Argentina 3-1 Jordan
Algeria 3-3 Austria
The results completed the inaugural 48-team group stage, with the top two teams from each group and the eight best third-placed sides advancing to the Round of 32.
Messi Delivers Again As Argentina Stay Perfect
Even when Lionel Scaloni rotated heavily after qualification had already been secured, Argentina never looked like losing control against tournament debutants Jordan. Giovani Lo Celso opened the scoring with a sublime free-kick before Lautaro Martinez doubled the advantage from the penalty spot.
Jordan briefly threatened a comeback when Mousa Al Tamari reduced the deficit shortly after halftime, but all eyes were already fixed on the touchline as Lionel Messi prepared to enter. The 39-year-old needed only 20 minutes to leave his mark, curling home another trademark free-kick to seal a 3-1 victory.
The goal was historic. Messi became the first footballer ever to score in seven consecutive FIFA World Cup matches while extending his tournament tally to six goals this summer. Argentina completed the group stage with nine points and now head into the Round of 32 against Cape Verde full of confidence.
Algeria And Austria Serve Up Instant World Cup Classic
If one match summed up the unpredictability of this World Cup, it was Algeria's unforgettable 3-3 draw with Austria in Kansas City.
Marko Arnautovic opened the scoring before Rafik Belghali levelled with a stunning solo effort just before halftime. Marcel Sabitzer restored Austria's lead after the break, only for Riyad Mahrez to respond minutes later with a clinical finish following excellent work from Houssem Aouar.
The drama reached another level deep into stoppage time. Mahrez looked to have won it for Algeria in the 93rd minute, sending fans into wild celebrations. Yet Austria refused to surrender. With virtually the final touch of the game, Sasa Kalajdzic headed home a dramatic equaliser that secured second place for Austria and confirmed Algeria's progress as one of the best third-placed teams. Iran, watching anxiously elsewhere, were eliminated.
England Finish The Job While Colombia Top Group K
England produced another composed display to beat Panama 2-0 and finish top of Group L. Jude Bellingham broke the deadlock before Harry Kane added his 11th World Cup goal, becoming England's all-time leading scorer at the tournament. Thomas Tuchel's side completed the group stage unbeaten and now prepare to face DR Congo in Atlanta.
Meanwhile, Colombia and Portugal played out a high-quality goalless draw in Miami. Despite the lack of goals, Colombia created the better chances and finished as deserved Group K winners, while Portugal settled for second place. The result sets up intriguing Round of 32 clashes, with Colombia facing Ghana and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal meeting Croatia.
DR Congo Continue Fairytale Journey
One of the biggest stories of the day came from Atlanta, where DR Congo recovered from an early setback to defeat Uzbekistan 3-1.
Trailing at the interval, the African side showed remarkable resilience after the restart. Yoane Wissa inspired the comeback before Fiston Mayele wrapped up victory, sending DR Congo into the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time in their history.
Having already stunned Portugal earlier in the tournament, Sebastien Desabre's side have emerged as one of the competition's biggest surprise packages and now carry genuine momentum into the Round of 32.
Colombia Top Group K After Statement Performance Against Portugal
The final game in Group K may have ended goalless, but it was anything but dull. Colombia produced one of their most complete performances of the tournament, dominating possession, creating the better chances and pinning Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal back for long spells in the Miami heat.
Jhon Arias, James Rodriguez and Jhon Cordoba repeatedly stretched the Portuguese defence, while Diogo Costa produced several outstanding saves to preserve the clean sheet. Davinson Sanchez even thought he had snatched a dramatic winner in stoppage time before VAR ruled him narrowly offside.
Portugal, meanwhile, rarely found their rhythm despite flashes from Bruno Fernandes and Joao Felix. Roberto Martinez's side finished second in Group K and now face a heavyweight Round of 32 clash against Croatia, while Colombia's unbeaten campaign earned them a meeting with Ghana. Despite the 0-0 scoreline, the contest was widely regarded as one of the highest-quality tactical battles of the group stage and further strengthened Colombia's credentials as genuine contenders.
Photo Of The Day
Lionel Messi curls a trademark free-kick into the bottom corner during Argentina's 3-1 victory over Jordan in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J clash in Arlington, Texas. The Jordan wall and goalkeeper are left rooted as the Argentine captain scores his sixth goal of the tournament, extending his historic streak to seven consecutive World Cup matches with a goal and sealing another memorable night for the defending champions.
Quote Of The Day
"We were the better team and deserved to win. I think we created so many chances. We just lacked finishing. The players were outstanding against a top contender. We didn't just play them on equal terms, we dictated the terms."
Those were the words of Colombia head coach Nestor Lorenzo at the post-match conference after his side's goalless draw with Portugal. While disappointed not to convert their dominance into victory, Lorenzo praised his players for controlling one of the tournament favourites and insisted the performance should give Colombia confidence heading into the knockout rounds against Ghana. His only warning was that such missed opportunities could prove costly once the World Cup enters its win-or-go-home stage
Elsewhere
Away from the World Cup, Scotland are searching for a new manager after Steve Clarke resigned just a month after signing a contract extension through 2030. Clarke stepped down following Scotland's group-stage exit, ending a seven-year spell during which he guided the nation back to the World Cup for the first time since 1998 and led them to consecutive European Championships.
Indian football also took a significant administrative step forward, with the AIFF introducing mandatory DigiLocker verification for player registrations through its Central Registration System. The move is aimed at streamlining registrations, preventing duplicate identities and improving transparency ahead of the 2026-27 domestic season.