Final Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi Breaks Another Record; Algeria And Austria Deliver Game Of The Tournament

Argentina's Lionel Messi, second from left, scores his side's third goal on a free kick during the World Cup Group J soccer match against Jordan in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Saturday, June 27, 2026 (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Argentina's Lionel Messi, second from left, scores his side's third goal on a free kick during the World Cup Group J soccer match against Jordan in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Saturday, June 27, 2026 (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)