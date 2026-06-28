Colombia 0-0 Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2026: Los Cafeteros Top Group K After Thrilling Stalemate

Both squads put forth lively efforts. Bruno Fernandez came close to putting Portugal ahead in the first half, but was denied by Camilo Vargas. Portugal’s Diogo Costa had six saves, more than in the team’s first two matches combined. Davinson Sanchez thought he had given Colombia a lead with a back-post header just a minute into stoppage time, but he was ruled offside — barely, by the tip of a toe, if that much — and the goal was disallowed as those yellow-clad fans whistled in disbelief.