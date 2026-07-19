ESP Vs ARG, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Preview: Lionel Messi, Argentina Take On Spain In Mouth-Watering Clash

For Spain, it’s a chance at a second World Cup title to go along with the one from 2010 and to cement itself as the unquestioned dominant force in the game right now. For Argentina, it’s a chance to become the first back-to-back men’s World Cup champion since Pele and Brazil did it in 1958 and 1962. And for Messi, it’s a chance to write the perfect ending to what he has indicated will be his final run with his national team.