Spain Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Team News, Predicted XIs, Latest Injury Update - All You Need To Know

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Lionel Messi aims to motivate the defending champions to maintain their title following an impressive comeback against England. Check the latest team news and predicted lineups for the ESP vs ARG, FIFA World Cup 2026 final

Spain Vs Belgium. FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final
Spain's Mikel Merino (6) celebrates scoring their second goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and Belgium in Inglewood Mark J. Terrill/AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • Spain take on Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on Sunday

  • The La Roja have fitness issues especially to their star forward, Lamine Yamal

  • As for ARG, they have no fresh injury updates

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will see Argentina lock horns against Spain to determine the world champion. Both countries have previously achieved this pinnacle, with Lionel Messi and his team entering the match as the reigning champions.

Spain has demonstrated exceptional defensive skills, while Argentina has consistently orchestrated remarkable comebacks throughout this World Cup. Given that both teams are evenly matched, predicting the winner of the trophy on Sunday will be a challenging task.

Argentina Team News

Ahead of the mouth-watering clash, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni will be tasked with significant selection challenges as he gets ready for the Spain this weekend.

The defending champions are not thought to have encountered any new injury issues during their remarkable semi-final victory over England. However, the contributions of various players who came off the bench in that thrilling last-minute comeback will certainly provide their head coach with much to ponder.

Spain Team News

As for Spain, they will hope their star player Lamine Yamal is fully fit for the Sunday's epic clash. The Barcelona forward has sparked concerns over his fitness by sitting out of the training session in New Jersey on Thursday and was pictured wearing a bandage on his left thigh.

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Image used for representative purpose. - | Photo: AP/Derik Hamilton
Argentina's Lionel Messi waves during a news conference ahead of the World Cup final football match between Spain and Argentina in New York, Friday, July 17, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
Popstar Justin Bieber is set to perform at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final half-time show. - File
Spain's Lamine Yamal walks on the pitch before the World Cup Group H soccer match between Spain and Cape Verde in Atlanta, Monday, June 15, 2026. - AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser

Tottenham's right-back, Pedro Porro, was also absent from that training session; however, both players are anticipated to be fit to begin this weekend.

Apart from this, the La Roja have a clean slate as far as fitness and injury issues are concerned in the Spanish camp.

Spain vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Predicted XIs

Argentina XI: E Martinez; Montiel, Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Tagliafico; Paredes; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Alvarez, Messi

Spain XI: Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal

Spain vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: LIVE Streaming Info

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecasted live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and it's official website.

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