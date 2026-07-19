Spain And Argentina Face Elements Before FIFA World Cup 2026 Final

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Outlook Sports Desk
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The weather disruption comes amid widespread severe weather warnings across the region. New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill issued a stern warning to residents on Saturday, advising the public that dangerous storms are expected to sweep across the state

Iraq vs France FIFA world cup 2026 match Philadelphia Severe Weather Play Stoppage highlights-
Image used for representative purpose. | Photo: AP/Derik Hamilton
Summary of this article

  • Spain's preparations ahead of the World Cup 2026 final were hit by severe weather conditions

  • The La Roja were denied outdoor training due to dangerous storms and persistent lightning in the area

  • The weather disruption comes amid widespread severe weather warnings across the region

Spain's final preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final hit an unexpected obstacle on Saturday when severe weather forced the team to alter their training schedule.

La Roja were scheduled to hold a training session in East Hanover, New Jersey, ahead of Sunday's monumental clash against Argentina. However, dangerous storms and persistent lightning in the area forced team officials to suspend the outdoor session immediately for player safety.

Seeking refuge from the elements, the Spanish players moved indoors to conduct their warm-up drills and maintain physical readiness. Team officials did not immediately indicate whether the players would attempt to return to the outdoor pitch to complete a full tactical session.

The sudden disruption adds an element of unpredictability to Spain's buildup.

The weather disruption comes amid widespread severe weather warnings across the region. New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill issued a stern warning to residents on Saturday, advising the public that dangerous storms are expected to sweep across the state.

The official weather forecasts indicate a high chance of damaging winds, localised tornadoes, flash flooding, and large hail, creating hazardous conditions for both teams and travelling supporters.

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According to reports, Argentina, also based in the same area, are facing the same logistical challenges and stormy weather conditions.

The defending champions are aiming to secure their second consecutive title and their fourth overall. Meanwhile, Spain are chasing their second world title, looking to repeat the historic success of their golden generation from the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

The build-up to the final has already been clouded by the smoke from Canada's ongoing wildfires, which has pushed air quality into the “unhealthy” range across parts of the United States.

Both teams must now navigate these difficult pre-match conditions before taking the pitch for the historic finale.

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