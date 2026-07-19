Move Over Tuchel! Trump Just Delivered The Tactical Breakdown Of England's World Cup Exit

Donald Trump has criticised ENG's performance against ARG in the semi-final
The US President questioned Tuchel's tactics in their 1-2 defeat
Trump noted that England made a massive error by transforming a naturally attacking player into a defender
Donald Trump has reframed himself as the latest high-profile football tactician and taken a public swipe at England manager Thomas Tuchel's tactical decisions, especially Harry Kane's second-half role, following the Three Lions' FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final defeat against Argentina.
Speaking at a reception inside Trump Tower alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the US President offered a blunt, headline-grabbing critique of how England handled their captain and star striker during their 2-1 loss to the defending champions.
Trump, who has a personal connection to Kane after sharing a famous round of golf with him in Florida, did not hold back when analysing the game-changing shifts that cost England a spot in the final.
The core of the President's frustration centered on Tuchel’s decision to drop the world-class goalscorer into an incredibly deep, defensive role after England had secured an early lead. He also expressed genuine confusion over why a manager would take their most lethal attacking weapon out of the opposition's penalty area and force him to defend.
"You have a great player in England who I've played golf with. And he is Harry [Kane] who has been fantastic," said Trump. "I think they perhaps made a mistake when they made him a defensive player."
Trump noted that England made a massive error by transforming a naturally attacking player into a defender, jokingly asking what he himself knew about 'soccer' before pointing out that successful teams usually need to stay on the attack to win.
"What do I know about soccer? They took the lead, and they took their best player and put him on defence," Trump continued. "We got to be a little offensive, right? But no, I'm not going to call it; what do I know about coaching? But that was a little unusual."
Trump's viral remark has perfectly captured the mood of a furious English public. Manager Tuchel continues to face heavy scrutiny for pulling England into a rigid defensive block immediately after Anthony Gordon scored the opening goal in the 55th minute.
By retreating so deeply and stranding Kane in his own half, England allowed Argentina to completely dominate the final half-hour, with mercurial Lionel Messi sparking a late comeback that ultimately shattered England's World Cup hopes.