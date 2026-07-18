NCP(SP) Slams Wangchuk's Hospitalisation, Police Cite High Court Order

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
Published at:

NCP (SP) alleges Sonam Wangchuk was forcibly removed to weaken the protest, while Delhi Police says the shift was made on medical advice and in compliance with a High Court order

Sonam Wangchuk Sonam Wangchuk protest Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike
Security personnel detain supporters of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) as they raise slogans after activist Sonam Wangchuk, unseen, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 21 days, is shifted to a hospital from Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday, July 18, 2026. Photo: Salman Ali

Opposition leaders and protest organisers criticised the police action after activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted from the protest site to a hospital, while Delhi Police maintained that the move was carried out on medical advice and in compliance with a High Court order.

Reacting to the police action, NCP (SP) national spokesperson Anish Gawande alleged that Wangchuk was forcibly taken to a hospital to derail the ongoing protest. He claimed the government was "not concerned" about Wangchuk's health but was attempting to weaken the agitation.

"If the government was genuinely concerned about Sonam Wangchuk's health, it would have cared for G.D. Agarwal and not allowed him to die. They have picked him up only to break this protest," Gawande said.

He further alleged that the government's first engagement with the protesters came through a "lathi charge" and the forcible removal of Wangchuk, calling it "unacceptable in a democracy". Gawande also appealed to supporters from across the country to gather at Jantar Mantar on July 20 and urged those in Delhi to reach the protest site immediately.

Delhi Police's Reaction

"As per orders of Hon'ble High Court and on expert medical advice due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care. While complying with the orders of Hon'ble High Court, the protestors tried to create obstruction, in which slight commotion ensued. However, police took maximum restraint and undertook the exercise safely," the Deputy Commissioner of Police said in a post on X.

Related Content
null - Tribhuvan
Gitanjali Angmo - PTI
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk during a protest by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Delhi HC Directs Centre To Regularly Examine Sonam Wangchuk’s Health - Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Police also denied using force against the protesters.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk during a protest by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Police Hospitalise Sonam Wangchuk as Hunger Strike Enters Day 21

By Outlook News Desk

Gitanjali Angmo - PTI
CJP Shares Video Of Gitanjali Angmo After Sonam Wangchuk’s Hospitalisation, Alleges Restrictions On Meeting

By Outlook News Desk

After Wangchuk's removal from the protest site, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announced that he would begin an indefinite hunger strike. Questioning the manner in which the activist was taken away, Dipke said Wangchuk had wanted to join the planned Parliament march rather than be shifted to hospital.

The CJP is also demanding ₹1 crore in compensation for the families of students who died by suicide over alleged examination-related irregularities. The group has called for a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20, the opening day of the Monsoon Session.

The protest began on June 20, while Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and remained on an indefinite fast until he was shifted to hospital on Saturday.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories