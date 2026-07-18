NCP(SP) Slams Wangchuk's Hospitalisation, Police Cite High Court Order

Delhi Police's Reaction

"As per orders of Hon'ble High Court and on expert medical advice due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care. While complying with the orders of Hon'ble High Court, the protestors tried to create obstruction, in which slight commotion ensued. However, police took maximum restraint and undertook the exercise safely," the Deputy Commissioner of Police said in a post on X.