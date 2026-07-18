NCP(SP) Slams Wangchuk's Hospitalisation, Police Cite High Court Order

Opposition leaders and protest organisers criticised the police action after activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted from the protest site to a hospital, while Delhi Police maintained that the move was carried out on medical advice and in compliance with a High Court order.
Reacting to the police action, NCP (SP) national spokesperson Anish Gawande alleged that Wangchuk was forcibly taken to a hospital to derail the ongoing protest. He claimed the government was "not concerned" about Wangchuk's health but was attempting to weaken the agitation.
"If the government was genuinely concerned about Sonam Wangchuk's health, it would have cared for G.D. Agarwal and not allowed him to die. They have picked him up only to break this protest," Gawande said.
He further alleged that the government's first engagement with the protesters came through a "lathi charge" and the forcible removal of Wangchuk, calling it "unacceptable in a democracy". Gawande also appealed to supporters from across the country to gather at Jantar Mantar on July 20 and urged those in Delhi to reach the protest site immediately.
Delhi Police's Reaction
"As per orders of Hon'ble High Court and on expert medical advice due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care. While complying with the orders of Hon'ble High Court, the protestors tried to create obstruction, in which slight commotion ensued. However, police took maximum restraint and undertook the exercise safely," the Deputy Commissioner of Police said in a post on X.
Police also denied using force against the protesters.
After Wangchuk's removal from the protest site, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announced that he would begin an indefinite hunger strike. Questioning the manner in which the activist was taken away, Dipke said Wangchuk had wanted to join the planned Parliament march rather than be shifted to hospital.
The CJP is also demanding ₹1 crore in compensation for the families of students who died by suicide over alleged examination-related irregularities. The group has called for a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20, the opening day of the Monsoon Session.
The protest began on June 20, while Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and remained on an indefinite fast until he was shifted to hospital on Saturday.