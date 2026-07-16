‘Every Life Is Precious’: Delhi HC Directs Centre To Regularly Examine Sonam Wangchuk’s Health

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi
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Centre assures daily health checks and prompt medical intervention for fasting activist Sonam Wangchuk.

Sonam Wangchuk Fast
Delhi HC Directs Centre To Regularly Examine Sonam Wangchuk’s Health Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Summary of this article

  • Delhi High Court sought daily medical monitoring of Sonam Wangchuk.

  • The Centre assured prompt treatment based on doctors’ assessment.

  • Wangchuk is fasting over alleged irregularities in national examinations.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed Centre and Delhi government to regularly monitor the health of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a prolonged hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia observed that the life of every citizen was precious and said the authorities must take all possible medical steps to safeguard Wangchuk’s health.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk during a protest by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 18 days. - | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
Rahul Gandhi's Absence from Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike Sparks Row

By Outlook News Desk

Centre Assures Daily Health Monitoring

The court issued the directions after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, assured the bench that Wangchuk would be examined daily by government doctors and medical specialists.

Mehta told the court that any medical intervention deemed necessary by the doctors, based on their assessment of Wangchuk’s worsening condition, would be carried out without delay.

Wangchuk has been fasting for 19 days as part of a protest organised by the Cockroach Janata Party at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. The group is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in examinations across the country.

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Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk with Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Swara Bhasker Meets Sonam Wangchuk - Instagram
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk with Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Sonam Wangchuk (L) and Abhijeet Dipke (R) at the protest - Rushikesh More

Wangchuk joined the demonstration on June 28, eight days after the CJP announced that its members would continue their sit-in at Jantar Mantar until Pradhan stepped down.

The CJP was launched on May 16 by Boston University graduate Abhijeet Dipke as a satirical reactionary outfit following a remark by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. It subsequently developed into a wider youth-led movement, both online and on the ground, centred on alleged irregularities in major national examinations.

Security Stepped Up at Jantar Mantar Ahead of Kejriwal's Visit to Meet Sonam Wangchuk - null
Security Stepped Up at Jantar Mantar Ahead of Kejriwal's Visit to Meet Sonam Wangchuk

By PTI

Several opposition leaders and more than 1,800 members of civil society, academia, the arts and activist groups urged Wangchuk to end his hunger strike in a letter issued on Tuesday.

The signatories included Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Arundhati Roy, Nivedita Menon, Jean Drèze, Lalita Ramdas and Kavita Srivastava.

The People’s Union of Civil Liberties also appealed to Wangchuk on Wednesday to withdraw his fast, while expressing support for the CJP and its continuing protest.

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