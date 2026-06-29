Sonam Wangchuk Urges People Across The Country To Join His ‘Anshan’

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk launched an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on June 28, 2026, alongside Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke.
The protestors are demanding systemic education reforms, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.
Wangchuk has linked the student-exam crisis to broader environmental concerns, demanding accountability, cultural protection, and the restoration of democracy in Ladakh.
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk began an indefinite fast at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, June 28, 2026, alongside the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to press for education reform, electoral accountability and autonomy for Ladakh.
On his second day, Wangchuk urged people across the country to join him at Jantar Mantar for a day or, if they could not travel to Delhi, to observe the fast in their own states.
"Namaskar, in support of education and environment, in support of CJP and Ladakh, today is my second day of Anshan on salt and water. Many people have joined here, you can also join. If you come here for one day of Anshan, it will be very good," Wangchuk told ANI.
"Some people are doing it for three to five days. It is very good to show support. If you can't come here, then in your state, city or village, for one day of Anshan, for education, for improvement, for response from the government, for environment, for air and water, you can do it," he added.
Demands for Education Reform
The protest stems from the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, after the May 3 examination was cancelled when leaked guess papers compromised the chemistry, biology and physics sections.
The Central Board of Secondary Education's Class 12 On-Screen Marking (OSM) digital evaluation system has also drawn criticism over grading discrepancies linked to blurred scans and missing pages.
The June 27 postponement of the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) after another leak also intensified calls for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.
"No developed nation has achieved progress without investing in quality education. Similarly, India cannot become a Viksit Bharat (developed India) without strengthening its education system. The issues that have emerged recently indicate that this government is working against the interests of education. Our movement seeks a course correction in the education system, and the education minister’s resignation is the first step toward achieving that," Wangchuk said.
Dual Demands and Warning
Before the protest, Wangchuk said he would start the fast on June 28 if the government failed to meet at least one of two demands tied to education reform and Ladakh's autonomy.
He linked the student-exam issues to wider environmental concerns and said both needed accountability.
"There are two demands," Wangchuk said. "One is the demands raised by the CJP regarding education and accountability. As you know, two issues are very close to my heart: education, and environment. In education, we are demanding accountability, and in Ladakh, for the protection of culture, environment, and the restoration of democracy, we are seeking the same accountability."
"If no accountability is shown on even one of these issues, then from Saturday night into Sunday I will go on a hunger strike. If accountability is accepted on even one issue, then I will not need to go on a hunger strike — at least one issue should be resolved."
Police Action and Conditions
After the fast began, Dipke said Delhi Police cut water and sanitation supplies at Jantar Mantar.
"Delhi Police has cut off sanitation facility at Jantar Mantar after Sonam Wangchuk announced his hunger strike. No water connection and hygiene measures," Dipke wrote on X.
"Despite repeated pleas and telling them about Wangchuk ji’s age and health concerns, the Police is not cooperating and we suspect that other such basic facilities too will be cut off. What is the police upto?" he added.