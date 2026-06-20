CJP Stages Second Protest At Jantar Mantar

CJP, led by Teesta Setalvad, organises its second demonstration at Jantar Mantar demanding justice in communal violence cases and protection of minority rights.
Faster trials in riot cases, action against hate speech, independent probes, and an end to alleged targeting of activists.
Protest signals CJP’s resolve to continue public mobilisation; opposition leaders extend support while police maintain heavy security at the site.
The Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP), a prominent human rights organisation led by activist Teesta Setalvad, on Friday staged its second major protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, drawing significant attention to issues of communal justice, minority rights, and alleged state impunity.
Hundreds of activists, civil society members, victims’ families, and students gathered at the historic protest site, holding placards and raising slogans such as “Justice Delayed is Justice Denied” and “Stop Targeting Minorities.” This follows the first protest organised by CJP at the same venue earlier this month, indicating a sustained campaign to keep pressure on the central government.
The demonstrators highlighted several long-pending concerns, including the slow progress of trials related to the 2002 Gujarat riots, alleged misuse of central investigative agencies against human rights defenders, and the rising incidents of hate speech and communal violence across several states. They also demanded the immediate release of certain undertrials and the constitution of an independent judicial commission to probe recent communal flare-ups.
Addressing the gathering, Teesta Setalvad said, “This is not just a protest — it is a movement for constitutional values. We cannot allow the systematic marginalisation of minorities and the erosion of justice delivery mechanisms to continue. The government must respond with accountability, not silence.”
Prominent opposition leaders from parties such as Congress, AAP, and Left parties extended support to the protest. Several speakers criticised the central government for what they called “systematic targeting” of activists and organisations working on minority issues.
Delhi Police had deployed a large contingent of officers around Jantar Mantar to maintain law and order. The protest remained largely peaceful, with no untoward incidents reported. However, traffic movement in the area was affected for several hours.
The CJP has been vocal on issues of communal harmony and legal justice for over two decades. Founded in the aftermath of the 2002 Gujarat riots, the organisation has consistently advocated for victims’ rights through legal interventions and public campaigns.
Organisers announced that this was part of a series of protests planned across the country. They intend to mobilise wider public support and approach the courts if their demands are not addressed by the authorities.
The second protest at Jantar Mantar has once again brought the spotlight on the growing divide between civil society groups and the government on issues of religious harmony and human rights in India.