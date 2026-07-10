CPI(M) Urges Cadres to Observe Achuthanandan's First Anniversary Across State

P PTI Published at: 10 July 2026 1:38 pm

The CPI(M) on Friday asked its cadres to observe the first death anniversary of former Kerala chief minister and veteran communist leader V S Achuthanandan across the state, while accusing the BJP-led central government and the Congress-led UDF government in the state of pursuing policies that undermine the state's interests and secular values

P PTI Published at: 10 July 2026 1:38 pm

CPI(M) Urges Cadres to Observe Achuthanandan's First Anniversary Across State