CPI(M) Urges Cadres to Observe Achuthanandan's First Anniversary Across State

In a statement, the CPI(M) state secretariat said Achuthanandan, one of the party's founding leaders, had devoted his life to protecting the country and leading struggles for workers, farmers, social justice and economic equality.
"The first death anniversary of V S Achuthanandan, a founding leader of the CPI(M) and a communist who led numerous struggles to protect the country, should be observed appropriately on July 21," the statement said.
The party said Achuthanandan joined the communist movement as a 17-year-old coir factory worker in 1940, took part in the Punnapra-Vayalar uprising, later became a CPI(M) Politburo member and served as Kerala chief minister.
It said he remained at the forefront of struggles for land rights, environmental protection, gender equality, human rights and secularism.
Using the occasion to launch a political attack, the CPI(M) alleged that the Sangh Parivar was trying to destroy "all the positive values" enshrined in the Constitution and accused the BJP-led central government of ignoring people's concerns.
It said even nationwide examinations were being repeatedly undermined and alleged that the Centre was trampling upon people's demands.
The party also criticised the UDF government in Kerala, alleging that it had come to power through "false propaganda" and was implementing the policies of the BJP-led central government.
It alleged that the state government had remained silent against the Centre's policies in its policy address and Budget speech and was supporting the BJP's agenda to "saffronise" universities in Kerala.
The CPI(M) further alleged that the state government was taking forward the Vizhinjam port project "in a manner that harms the state's interests", despite its importance for Kerala's development.
It also accused the central and state governments of creating "false cases" to defame party leaders.
Calling for a strong people's movement against the policies of both governments, the party urged its units to organise memorial meetings, hoist party flags and hold other programmes across Kerala to commemorate Achuthanandan's first death anniversary.
One of India's most respected Communist figures and a key personality in Kerala's political history, Achuthanandan had died on July 21, 2025, at the age of 101.Communist Figures