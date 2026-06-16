Left in the Lurch: CPI(M)'s Post-Mortem Stops Short Of Fixing Accountability

The CPI(M) won just 26 seats in the 140-member Kerala Assembly, while its allies secured nine more, reducing the LDF to its weakest tally in decades. The defeat has significance beyond Kerala. With the fall of the LDF government, the Left is no longer in power in any state in the country for the first time in more than five decades. The contrast with the party's earlier dominance is striking. Before 2011, the CPI(M)-led Left Front governed three states simultaneously on several occasions and was a formidable force in national politics. Today, confronted with the prospect of political irrelevance, the party has embarked on an extensive exercise of introspection at various organisational levels. However, the publication of the review report has left many within the party unconvinced. While the report acknowledges a growing disconnect between the party and the electorate, it stops short of assigning responsibility to any individual leader or section of the leadership. As a result, the very leaders who presided over the party's decline have been left in charge of steering its revival, raising questions among cadres about the credibility and effectiveness of the introspection process.