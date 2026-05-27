Under Fire After Poll Debacle, CPI(M) Finds Rallying Point In ED Raid, Targets Congress

An early morning raid by the Enforcement Directorate at the residences of former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur has snowballed into a major political controversy in the state, with Communist Party of India (Marxist), (CPIM) cadres staging dharnas and protest marches against the action. Alleging that the raids were politically motivated and carried out with the connivance of the Congress-led government, the CPI(M) is attempting to turn the issue into a political rallying point following its electoral debacle in the state.