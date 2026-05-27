Under Fire After Poll Debacle, CPI(M) Finds Rallying Point In ED Raid, Targets Congress

CPI M organised large-scale protests across the state and in Delhi against the raids.
ED officers' vehicle attacked, four arrested
DMK and AAP joined the CPI M in targeting the Congress after the raids.
An early morning raid by the Enforcement Directorate at the residences of former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur has snowballed into a major political controversy in the state, with Communist Party of India (Marxist), (CPIM) cadres staging dharnas and protest marches against the action. Alleging that the raids were politically motivated and carried out with the connivance of the Congress-led government, the CPI(M) is attempting to turn the issue into a political rallying point following its electoral debacle in the state.
Officials of the Enforcement Directorate were allegedly attacked while returning after conducting raids in Thiruvananthapuram. CPI(M) workers, who had gathered outside the residence of former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, reportedly hurled stones at ED vehicles, while the local police struggled to contain the agitated cadres.
The police have arrested four persons in connection with the attack on vehicles belonging to the Enforcement Directorate during protests outside the residence.
Reason for raids
The raids were conducted in connection with the probe into the alleged corruption linked to Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL), a case in which Vijayan’s daughter has been implicated. The Kerala High Court on Tuesday refused to quash the ED investigation into the CMRL case.
The Enforcement Directorate said it had seized investment-related and other banking documents from the residence of T. Veena, and that the documents were currently being analysed as part of the investigation.
According to the allegations, Exalogic Solutions, a company floated by T. Veena, daughter of Vijayan, received substantial payments from CMRL without providing any services in return. Investigators allege that the company received Rs 2.78 crore from CMRL between 2017 and 2020.
Political vendetta?
Though Vijayan himself has not been named as an accused in the case, the CPIM has alleged that the investigation is politically motivated and aimed at targeting the Left.
The Enforcement Directorate also conducted raids at the residence of former minister and Pinarayi Vijayan’s son-in-law, Muhammad Riyas, in Kozhikode.
Soon after news of the raids emerged, leaders of the CPIM from Politburo members to grassroots workers, swung into action and launched protests across the state.
“The raid is politically motivated and aimed at targeting Pinarayi Vijayan. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had earlier asked why raids were not being conducted at Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence. He must now be happy. The Congress has double standards on ED raids conducted at the houses of Opposition leaders,” CPI(M) State secretary M. V. Govindan said.
The raids, coming at a time when CPI(M) leaders were facing intense criticism following the party’s electoral debacle, have been used by the party leadership to mount an offensive against Chief Minister V. D. Satheesan and the Congress.
“There is not much difference between V. D. Savarkar and V. D. Satheesan,” CPI(M) Kannur district secretary K. K. Ragesh remarked. The party also alleged that the Chief Minister, who is currently in Delhi to meet the Prime Minister and Union Ministers, was behind the Enforcement Directorate raids.
Senior Congress leader and Health Minister K. Muraleedharan said that his party had no faith in the functioning of the ED and denied any role in the raids.
Muhammad Riyas, former minister and son-in-law of former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, termed the raids part of a “Sangh Parivar conspiracy” aimed at targeting the Left leadership. He asserted that neither he nor the CPIM would bow before such actions.
Chief Minister V. D. Satheesan has so far not responded to the raids conducted or to the allegations levelled by CPIM against the Congress.
Opposition Backs Pinarayi
The raids also resonated nationally, with several political parties reacting sharply to the developments. More significantly, the Congress found itself targeted by the India bloc allies. DMK president M. K. Stalin took to X to express his anger over the raids. Condemning the action, Stalin made pointed remarks apparently directed at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He said the raids raised “serious concerns over the growing weaponisation against Opposition leaders” and exposed “the hollowness of reckless allegations made by Congress leaders who repeatedly questioned why Pinarayi Vijayan had not been targeted by the BJP.”
Arvind Kejriwal echoed the CPI(M)’s line, alleging a tacit Congress-BJP understanding. According to him, the ED sprang into action immediately after Congress leaders raised questions over the agency’s inaction against Vijayan.
Within the CPIM, Pinarayi Vijayan has in recent weeks faced criticism over the party’s electoral debacle, with leaders and cadres at various levels questioning what many described as his authoritarian style of functioning. His decision to assume the role of Opposition leader had also drawn criticism within the party.
Since the election results, Vijayan had avoided addressing the media. However, following the raids, he emerged from his residence and addressed a large gathering of party workers. The development prompted reactions on social media, with some users suggesting that the raids may have politically benefited the CPI(M) by providing the party with a rallying point to mobilise and reorganise its cadres.