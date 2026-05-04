Pinarayi Vijayan Takes Lead In Dharmadom As Tight Contest Unfolds

Kerala CM moves ahead after early setback; UDF shows early edge across the state

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Mrinalini Dhyani
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Kerala elections
Artists paint the LDF symbol on a wall as part of preparations for the upcoming Kerala local body elections, in Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo: PTI| Representative Image
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Pinarayi Vijayan overturns early deficit to lead in Dharmadom by ~2,800 votes.

  • Congress’s V P Abdul Rasheed mounts a strong challenge in a traditional LDF bastion.

  • Early statewide trends indicate a broader edge for the UDF, with multiple LDF leaders trailing.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was trailing in the Dharmadom constituency until the sixth round of counting, has now edged into the lead, according to the Election Commission of India. However, the contest remains close, with Congress candidate V P Abdul Rasheed putting up a strong challenge. Vijayan is currently ahead by around 2,800 votes, with several rounds of counting still to go.

Seeking a third consecutive mandate from Dharmadom, Vijayan has long been the face of the LDF in the state. The constituency, located in Kannur, is traditionally considered a Left stronghold, making the tight margin an unusual development for the CPI(M). In the 2021 Assembly elections, Vijayan had secured a decisive victory here with a margin exceeding 45,000 votes.

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Assembly Elections 2026 Results LIVE: TVK in TN, UDF in Kerala, BJP in WB

BY Outlook News Desk

Meanwhile, early trends across Kerala suggest the Congress led UDF may have an advantage, with several sitting LDF MLAs and ministers trailing in their respective constituencies.

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