The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Storms Past $233M, Beats Rivals Fast

The Devil Wears Prada 2 box office numbers are off to a flying start, crossing $233 million globally. Starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, the sequel has already recovered its budget within a day.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2 box office crosses $233M globally Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Devil Wears Prada 2 box office crosses $233 million globally.

  • Film beats Michael biopic, earns $77 million in North America opening.

  • $100 million budget recovered within 24 hours, profits begin immediately.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 box office performance has taken the industry by surprise, with the film crossing $233 million worldwide in its opening weekend. Led by Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, the sequel has not only delivered strong numbers but has also managed to recover its entire production budget within the first 24 hours of release.

The film’s strong start signals a rare success for a dramedy, a genre that rarely sees such explosive openings at the global box office.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 box office beats Michael in North America

In North America, the film collected $77 million over its opening weekend, according to industry reports. While slightly below early projections, the figure was enough to push past Michael and claim the top spot at the domestic box office.

The bigger story, however, came from international markets. Overseas collections reached $156 million, taking the global total to $233 million within just three days. This makes it one of the biggest openings of the year, trailing only The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Day 2 India & Global - X
The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Day 2: Steady India Growth As Global Total Crosses $114M

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

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Prada sequel turns profitable in 24 hours, boosts original film

With a reported budget of $100 million, the film crossed its cost within a day of release. Even after standard deductions, it had moved into profit territory by the following morning, a rare feat in today’s theatrical landscape.

Box office analyst David Gross noted that such performance is unusual for a dramedy sequel, suggesting that repeat success at this scale is rare. Meanwhile, interest in the original The Devil Wears Prada has surged, with streaming numbers rising by over 428% in recent weeks.

The sequel reunites the original cast, including Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, continuing the story of Andy Sachs and Miranda Priestly in the high-pressure world of fashion publishing.

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