China Vs France Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: Heavyweights Meet Dreamers As Stage Set For Thriller

China Vs France Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: Order Of Play
The tie gets underway with a tantalizing men's singles match between world number one Shi Yu Qi and the fourth-ranked Christo Popov. It will be followed by another singles encounter: Li Shi Feng vs Alex Lanier. Weng Hong Yang then takes on Toma Junior Popov, and if the tie is not decided by then, the doubles matches will follow.
China Vs France Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: Start Time, Streaming
The tie begins around 9:30pm IST. The China vs France, Thomas Cup 2026 final will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website and telecast on the Star Sports Network Tv channels in India.
China Vs France Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: Hello There!
Good evening, badminton lovers! We are building up to the start of a fascinating Thomas Cup final between China and Japan. Watch this space for pre-match and live updates.