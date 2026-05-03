China Vs France Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: Heavyweights Meet Dreamers As Stage Set For Thriller

France celebrate after defeating India in the Thomas Cup semi-finals. Photo: BWF via Badminton Photo

China Vs France Live, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Thomas Cup 2026 final tie between China and France on Court 1 of Forum Horsens in Denmark on Sunday (May 3). It promises to be an enthralling battle, as 11-time champions China meet an inspired France. While the Chinese side has always been formidable and de facto favourite in the competition, up against them is a French team that has had a fairytale run and is playing its maiden final. France beat India in the semis, while China got the better of Denmark. Follow the live score and updates from the CHN vs FRA badminton clash.

LIVE UPDATES

3 May 2026, 09:10:34 pm IST China Vs France Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: Order Of Play The tie gets underway with a tantalizing men's singles match between world number one Shi Yu Qi and the fourth-ranked Christo Popov. It will be followed by another singles encounter: Li Shi Feng vs Alex Lanier. Weng Hong Yang then takes on Toma Junior Popov, and if the tie is not decided by then, the doubles matches will follow.

3 May 2026, 08:57:02 pm IST China Vs France Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: Start Time, Streaming The tie begins around 9:30pm IST. The China vs France, Thomas Cup 2026 final will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website and telecast on the Star Sports Network Tv channels in India.