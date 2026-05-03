China Vs France Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: Heavyweights Meet Dreamers As Stage Set For Thriller

China Vs France Live Updates, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: The Chinese seek their 12th title, whereas the French are playing their maiden final. Follow the live score and updates from the CHN vs FRA clash in Horsens, Denmark

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Bhuvan Gupta
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China Vs France Live Score Thomas Cup 2026 final updates highlights horsens
France celebrate after defeating India in the Thomas Cup semi-finals. Photo: BWF via Badminton Photo
China Vs France Live, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Thomas Cup 2026 final tie between China and France on Court 1 of Forum Horsens in Denmark on Sunday (May 3). It promises to be an enthralling battle, as 11-time champions China meet an inspired France. While the Chinese side has always been formidable and de facto favourite in the competition, up against them is a French team that has had a fairytale run and is playing its maiden final. France beat India in the semis, while China got the better of Denmark. Follow the live score and updates from the CHN vs FRA badminton clash.
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China Vs France Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: Order Of Play

The tie gets underway with a tantalizing men's singles match between world number one Shi Yu Qi and the fourth-ranked Christo Popov. It will be followed by another singles encounter: Li Shi Feng vs Alex Lanier. Weng Hong Yang then takes on Toma Junior Popov, and if the tie is not decided by then, the doubles matches will follow.

China Vs France Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: Start Time, Streaming

The tie begins around 9:30pm IST. The China vs France, Thomas Cup 2026 final will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website and telecast on the Star Sports Network Tv channels in India.

China Vs France Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: Hello There!

Good evening, badminton lovers! We are building up to the start of a fascinating Thomas Cup final between China and Japan. Watch this space for pre-match and live updates.

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