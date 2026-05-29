Iga Swiatek Vs Magda Linette Live Score, French Open: Third-Seeded Pole Faces Compatriot In Third Roland Garros Round

Iga Swiatek Vs Magda Linette Live Score, French Open: What Happened In Round 2?
Iga Swiatek beat Czech youngster Sara Bejlek 6-2, 6-3 in the second round at Court Philippe-Chatrieron Wednesday (May 27). The Polish star won the match in one hour and 34 minutes to ease into the third round. Her opponent Magda Linette vanquished former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko to get to this stage.
Iga Swiatek Vs Magda Linette Live Score, French Open: Start Time, Streaming
The match is first on Court Philippe-Chatrier and is scheduled to begin around 3:30pm IST (12pm local). The Iga Swiatek vs Magda Linette, French Open 2026 third-round match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV and FanCode apps and websites in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.
Iga Swiatek Vs Magda Linette Live Score, French Open: Hi Folks!
Good afternoon and welcome, tennis lovers. We are building up to the start of the Roland Garros third-round match between Iga Swiatek and Magda Linette. Watch this space for the pre-match info and live updates!