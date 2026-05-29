Iga Swiatek Vs Magda Linette Live Score, French Open: Third-Seeded Pole Faces Compatriot In Third Roland Garros Round

Iga Swiatek Vs Magda Linette Live Updates, French Open 2026: Swiatek is ranked third, and Linette 73rd on the WTA circuit. Follow the live tennis score and updates from the Grand Slam match at Stade Roland Garros

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Bhuvan Gupta
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Iga Swiatek Vs Magda Linette Live score French Open 2026 Third Round roland garros
Iga Swiatek of Poland returns to Sara Bejlek of the Czech Republic during their second round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. Photo: AP
Iga Swiatek Vs Magda Linette Live, French Open 2026 Third Round: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the French Open 2026 women's singles third-round match between Iga Swiatek and Magda Linette on Court Philippe-Chatrier of Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France on Friday (May 29). The third-ranked Pole, a four-time Roland Garros winner, is one of the favourites to lift the title again and continues her quest at the clay-court Grand Slam. She meets compatriot Linette, who is world number 73 and has a 1-1 head-to-head record against her. Follow the live tennis score and updates from the Major match.
LIVE UPDATES

Iga Swiatek Vs Magda Linette Live Score, French Open: What Happened In Round 2?

Iga Swiatek beat Czech youngster Sara Bejlek 6-2, 6-3 in the second round at Court Philippe-Chatrieron Wednesday (May 27). The Polish star won the match in one hour and 34 minutes to ease into the third round. Her opponent Magda Linette vanquished former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko to get to this stage.

Iga Swiatek Vs Magda Linette Live Score, French Open: Start Time, Streaming

The match is first on Court Philippe-Chatrier and is scheduled to begin around 3:30pm IST (12pm local). The Iga Swiatek vs Magda Linette, French Open 2026 third-round match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV and FanCode apps and websites in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Iga Swiatek Vs Magda Linette Live Score, French Open: Hi Folks!

Good afternoon and welcome, tennis lovers. We are building up to the start of the Roland Garros third-round match between Iga Swiatek and Magda Linette. Watch this space for the pre-match info and live updates!

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Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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