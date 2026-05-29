Joao Fonseca vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, French Open: Serbinator Take On Brazilian Giant-Killer In Round Three Clash

Novak Djokovic will be up against giant-killer Joao Fonseca in round three of French Open 2026 at the Court Philippe-Chatrier on Friday, May 29. Photo: AP

Joao Fonseca vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, French Open: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third round of Roland Garros between Brazil's Joao Fonseca and Novak Djokovic at the Court Philippe-Chatrier on Friday, May 29. In a result that shocked many, Fonseca ousted World No.1 Jannik Sinner by beating him in the second round. The Brazilian teenager put on a memorable display of resilience and skill and beat Sinner; however, with Sinner out of the competition and the absence of Alcaraz due to injury, it turns out to be a wonderful opportunity for Djokovic to clinch his 25th Grand Slam title. The Serb has been stuck on 24 titles since the 2023 US Open and would want to get his hands on the 25th to add another feather in his already well-decorated career.

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29 May 2026, 06:17:52 pm IST Joao Fonseca vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, French Open: Match Details Fixture: Joao Fonseca vs Novak Djokovic

Series: French Open 2026

Venue: Court Philippe-Chatrier

Date: Friday, May 29, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM IST (tentative)