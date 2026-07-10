India Vs England, 4th T20I: Shreyas' Innings In Vain As England Win By Nine Wickets, Seal Series
India lurched deeper into a crisis in cricket’s Twenty20 format after slumping to a second straight series loss, with England taking an insurmountable 3-0 lead on the back of destructive half-centuries by Phil Salt and Harry Brook. England won the 4th T20 of the five-match series by nine wickets and with 6.1 overs to spare on Thursday, sealing a first ever bilateral T20 series victory over India. On the back of India’s stunning 2-0 series defeat in Ireland, it’s now five straight losses in completed T20 matches — another unwanted first for T20 world champion India. One of the matches against England was a washout. Brook, the England captain, smashed 79 not out off only 35 balls, with eight fours and four sixes. Opener Salt hit a 42-ball 59 not out. The pair came together at 13-1 after Jos Buttler was caught behind in the third over.
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