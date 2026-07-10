India Vs England, 4th T20I: Shreyas' Innings In Vain As England Win By Nine Wickets, Seal Series

India lurched deeper into a crisis in cricket’s Twenty20 format after slumping to a second straight series loss, with England taking an insurmountable 3-0 lead on the back of destructive half-centuries by Phil Salt and Harry Brook. England won the 4th T20 of the five-match series by nine wickets and with 6.1 overs to spare on Thursday, sealing a first ever bilateral T20 series victory over India. On the back of India’s stunning 2-0 series defeat in Ireland, it’s now five straight losses in completed T20 matches — another unwanted first for T20 world champion India. One of the matches against England was a washout. Brook, the England captain, smashed 79 not out off only 35 balls, with eight fours and four sixes. Opener Salt hit a 42-ball 59 not out. The pair came together at 13-1 after Jos Buttler was caught behind in the third over.

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Harry Brook England India T20 Cricket
England's Harry Brook celebrates reaching 50 runs during the fourth Vitality IT20 match against India at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol, England. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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Phil Salt India England T20 Cricket
England's Phil Salt during the fourth Vitality IT20 match against India at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol, England. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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England vs India 4th T20I
India's Shreyas Iyer drops the catch of England's Phil Salt during the fourth Vitality IT20 match at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol, England. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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India vs England 4th T20I
India fans in the stands during the fourth Vitality IT20 match against England at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol, England. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India vs England 4th T20I
India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi bats during the fourth Vitality IT20 match against England at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol, England. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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India vs England 4th T20I Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leaves the field after being caught out by England's Sam Curran from the bowling of Jofra Archer during the fourth Vitality IT20 match against England at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol, England. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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IND vs ENG 4th T20I match
England and India flags on display ahead of the fourth Vitality IT20 match at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol, England. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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Tilak Varma India England Cricket
India's Tilak Varma bats during the fourth Vitality IT20 match against England at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol, England. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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Shreyas Iyer England India Cricket
India's Shreyas Iyer bats during the fourth Vitality IT20 match against England at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol, England. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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4th T20I IND vs ENG Abhishek Sharma
India's Abhishek Sharma bats during the fourth Vitality IT20 match against England at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol, England. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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