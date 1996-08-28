Philip Dean Salt, represents England internationally and plays domestically for Lancashire County Cricket Club, having previously played for Sussex. Salt, primarily an aggressive right-handed opening batter, occasionally takes on wicketkeeping duties and, less frequently, bowls right-arm off-spin. He made his international debut for England in July 2021. He was part of the England squad that won the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup title.

Salt initiated his cricket journey in St Asaph and represented the Northeast Wales Under-11s. At the age of 10, Salt's family relocated to Barbados, fulfilling the residency requirement for eligibility to play for either England or the West Indies. During his time in Barbados, he played alongside future Sussex and England teammate Jofra Archer. At 15, Salt returned to the United Kingdom, securing a cricket scholarship at Reed's School.

In 2013, Salt joined Guildford Cricket Club before being enlisted in the Sussex Academy for the 2014 season. During this period, he participated in Second XI matches and featured in the 2014 Sussex Cricket League Premier Division for a Sussex Cricket Board Development XI, as well as Brighton & Hove.

Retained by Sussex for the 2015 season, Salt continued to impress, scoring 72 from 52 balls in a Sussex Premier League match against Cuckfield Cricket Club.

Before the onset of the 2016 season, Salt earned a junior professional contract. He made his Twenty20 debut for Sussex in the 2016 NatWest t20 Blast. Subsequently, on 8 July 2016, he made his first-class debut for Sussex during Pakistan's tour of England.

In May 2019, Salt was called up to England's T20 International (T20I) squad for a one-off match against Pakistan, replacing an injured Dawid Malan, although he did not feature.

In September 2019, Salt signed with Adelaide Strikers as one of their overseas players for the 2019–20 Big Bash League season. However, he missed the start of the 2021 County Championship season due to a broken foot.

In July 2021, Salt was selected in England's ODI squad for the series against Pakistan, following a reshuffle due to positive COVID-19 tests in the original squad. He made his ODI debut on 8 July 2021 against Pakistan. Later that year, in December, Salt was included in England's T20I squad for their series against the West Indies, making his T20I debut on 26 January 2022 against the same opposition.

Salt then announced a move from Sussex to Lancashire CCC for the 2022 season. In April 2022, he was acquired by the Manchester Originals for the 2022 season of The Hundred.

In June 2022, Salt scored his maiden ODI century, hitting 122 runs in the opening match against the Netherlands, where England posted the highest-ever ODI and List-A score of 498 runs.

On 13 November 2022, Salt clinched the 2022 T20 World Cup with England, playing in both the semi-final and final matches of the tournament.

Salt was named in both the ODI and T20 squads for England's tour of the West Indies in 2023-24. During the series, he achieved significant milestones, hitting his maiden T20 international century in the third T20I match, followed by another century in the fourth T20I. With his score of 119 in the latter match, Salt set multiple records, including the highest score by an England men's player in a T20I and becoming the first England men's batter to score two centuries in international T20 cricket. He also became only the third men's batter overall to achieve back-to-back international T20 centuries.

Additionally, he was bought by Delhi Capitals to play in the 2023 IPL season.

Kolkata Knight Riders have brought in Phil Salt as a replacement for Jason Roy for IPL 2024 after Roy pulled out citing "personal reasons". Having remained unsold in the latest auction after representing Delhi Capitals last year, this will be Salt's second season in the IPL. He was acquired by KKR at his reserve auction price of INR 1.5 crore (approx $181,000).

Wicketkeeper-batter Salt smashed 68 off 33 balls against the Capitals. Salt has taken the fifth spot in the IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings. Salt has amassed 392 runs in nine games this season.