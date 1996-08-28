  1. HOME
  2. Topic
  3. phil salt
images

Philip Dean Salt: 

Date of birth: : 28 August 1996

Philip Dean Salt, represents England internationally and plays domestically for Lancashire County Cricket Club, having previously played for Sussex. Salt, primarily an aggressive right-handed opening batter, occasionally takes on wicketkeeping duties and, less frequently, bowls right-arm off-spin. He made his international debut for England in July 2021. He was part of the England squad that won the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup title.

Salt initiated his cricket journey in St Asaph and represented the Northeast Wales Under-11s. At the age of 10, Salt's family relocated to Barbados, fulfilling the residency requirement for eligibility to play for either England or the West Indies. During his time in Barbados, he played alongside future Sussex and England teammate Jofra Archer. At 15, Salt returned to the United Kingdom, securing a cricket scholarship at Reed's School.

In 2013, Salt joined Guildford Cricket Club before being enlisted in the Sussex Academy for the 2014 season. During this period, he participated in Second XI matches and featured in the 2014 Sussex Cricket League Premier Division for a Sussex Cricket Board Development XI, as well as Brighton & Hove.

Retained by Sussex for the 2015 season, Salt continued to impress, scoring 72 from 52 balls in a Sussex Premier League match against Cuckfield Cricket Club.

Before the onset of the 2016 season, Salt earned a junior professional contract. He made his Twenty20 debut for Sussex in the 2016 NatWest t20 Blast. Subsequently, on 8 July 2016, he made his first-class debut for Sussex during Pakistan's tour of England.

In May 2019, Salt was called up to England's T20 International (T20I) squad for a one-off match against Pakistan, replacing an injured Dawid Malan, although he did not feature.

In September 2019, Salt signed with Adelaide Strikers as one of their overseas players for the 2019–20 Big Bash League season. However, he missed the start of the 2021 County Championship season due to a broken foot.

In July 2021, Salt was selected in England's ODI squad for the series against Pakistan, following a reshuffle due to positive COVID-19 tests in the original squad. He made his ODI debut on 8 July 2021 against Pakistan. Later that year, in December, Salt was included in England's T20I squad for their series against the West Indies, making his T20I debut on 26 January 2022 against the same opposition.

Salt then announced a move from Sussex to Lancashire CCC for the 2022 season. In April 2022, he was acquired by the Manchester Originals for the 2022 season of The Hundred.

In June 2022, Salt scored his maiden ODI century, hitting 122 runs in the opening match against the Netherlands, where England posted the highest-ever ODI and List-A score of 498 runs.

On 13 November 2022, Salt clinched the 2022 T20 World Cup with England, playing in both the semi-final and final matches of the tournament.

Salt was named in both the ODI and T20 squads for England's tour of the West Indies in 2023-24. During the series, he achieved significant milestones, hitting his maiden T20 international century in the third T20I match, followed by another century in the fourth T20I. With his score of 119 in the latter match, Salt set multiple records, including the highest score by an England men's player in a T20I and becoming the first England men's batter to score two centuries in international T20 cricket. He also became only the third men's batter overall to achieve back-to-back international T20 centuries.

Additionally, he was bought by Delhi Capitals to play in the 2023 IPL season.

Kolkata Knight Riders have brought in Phil Salt as a replacement for Jason Roy for IPL 2024 after Roy pulled out citing "personal reasons". Having remained unsold in the latest auction after representing Delhi Capitals last year, this will be Salt's second season in the IPL. He was acquired by KKR at his reserve auction price of INR 1.5 crore (approx $181,000).

Wicketkeeper-batter Salt smashed 68 off 33 balls against the Capitals. Salt has taken the fifth spot in the IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings. Salt has amassed 392 runs in nine games this season.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Advertisement

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I Live Scores And Updates: England Women Opt To Bowl First Against New Zealand
  2. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs TSK Match
  3. James Anderson Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar ‘Best Batter’ To Bowl To, Says England Legend
  4. Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. James Anderson Against India - Top Six Moments
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Appointment As Ten Hag Assistant
  2. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Suarez Slams 'Ugly' Colombia Celebrations As Violence Mars Uruguay Defeat
  3. Canada Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Third-Place Match Live On TV And Online In India
  4. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
  5. ENG Vs NED: Virgil Van Dijk To Consider Netherlands, Liverpool Future After UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
Tennis News
  1. Paolini Vs Vekic, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Beats Croatian In Record-Breaking Semi-final - Data Debrief
  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Viral Video, SpiceJet Staff Arrested For Slapping CISF Officer; Airline Accuses Man of Sexual Harassment
  2. Gujarat: Stampede-Like Situation As Hundreds Turn Up For 10 Job Vacancies | Watch
  3. Uttarakhand's Ecosystem at Risk - Floods and Forest Fires
  4. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  5. Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest Tomorrow
Entertainment News
  1. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
  2. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  4. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
  1. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  2. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  3. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
  4. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
  5. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
World News
  1. Kenya President Ruto Fires 21 Cabinet Ministers Weeks After Deadly Protests Over Finance Bill | Full List
  2. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  3. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  4. 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Canada's Vancouver Island
  5. Clifton Suspension Bridge Closed After Human Remains Found In Suitcases, Manhunt For Suspect On | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18