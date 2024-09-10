Cricket

ENG Vs AUS, 1st T20I: England Name Three Debutants In Playing XI Against Australia

Jordan Cox, Jacob Bethell and Jamie Overton will make their T20I debuts for England, who will be without the services of regular white-ball captain Jos Buttler

eng-vs-aus-1st-t20i
The first T20I between England and Australia will be played in Southampton on Wednesday (September 11, 2024). Photo: England and Wales Cricket Board
info_icon

England handed debuts to three players while naming their playing XI for the first T20 international against Australia, to be played in Southampton on Wednesday (September 11, 2024). The England and Wales Cricket Board announced the XI, which will be led by Kolkata Knight Riders opener Phil Salt, a day in advance. (More Cricket News)

Jordan Cox, Jacob Bethell and Jamie Overton have been named as debutants for England, who will be without the services of regular white-ball captain Jos Buttler. The wicketkeeper-batter had earlier been ruled out of the series due to a calf injury.

Surrey all-rounder Overton was called up to the squad as his replacement.

Buttler has not been seen in action since the T20 World Cup semi-final defeat to India on June 27, as he sustained the calf injury in training for The Hundred, forcing him to sit out of the entire competition.

He was due to be back for England's T20I series but suffered the setback, which also makes him a doubt for the five one-day internationals that follow. Should Buttler also miss the ODIs, which start on September 19, Harry Brook will be the stand-in captain, with Essex batter Cox added to the group as cover.

England Playing XI: Phil Salt (C), Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley.

