ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Archer, Tongue Part Of England's Provisional Squad; Smith, Cox Miss Out

England's Ben Stokes, right, walks with teammate Jofra Archer after dismissing Australia during play on day four of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide, Australia, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | Photo: AP/James Elsby

England's Ben Stokes, right, walks with teammate Jofra Archer after dismissing Australia during play on day four of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide, Australia, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | Photo: AP/James Elsby