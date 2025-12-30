ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Archer, Tongue Part Of England's Provisional Squad; Smith, Cox Miss Out

England have announced their provisional squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, backing the returns of Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue while big names have missed out

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 England provisional squad Jofra Archer Josh Tongue
England's Ben Stokes, right, walks with teammate Jofra Archer after dismissing Australia during play on day four of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide, Australia, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
  • England name provisional squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2026, playing against Nepal on February 8

  • Jofra Archer is recalled despite ongoing injury concerns, while Josh Tongue earns a surprise inclusion

  • High-profile omissions include Jamie Smith, Jordan Cox and Saqib Mahmood

England have unveiled their provisional squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, making several bold calls as the ECB initiates a reset in white-ball cricket following a turbulent year.

The biggest decision is the inclusion of Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue, while big names like Jamie Smith, Jordan Cox, and Saqib Mahmood have been left out.

The upcoming T20 World Cup will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, with England set to open their Group C campaign against Nepal in Mumbai on February 8.

Archer Backed Despite Injury Concerns

Archer’s recall is the standout call. The 29-year-old fast bowler is currently recovering from a left side strain that ruled him out of the Ashes after the third Test. Despite the fitness concerns, England are prepared to invest in Archer’s match-winning potential.

He was England’s leading performer in the Ashes, finishing with nine wickets at an average of 27.11, highlighted by a 5/53 at Adelaide Oval, his fourth five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Archer also contributed with the bat, scoring 102 runs at 25.50, including his maiden Test half-century.

At present, Archer is undergoing rehabilitation in Barbados under ECB supervision. He will miss the upcoming Sri Lanka ODIs and T20Is starting January 22, with Brydon Carse filling in during the interim.

Tongue Earns Surprise Call-Up

Another significant inclusion is Josh Tongue, despite the 27-year-old yet to make his international debut in white-ball cricket. Selectors have been impressed by Tongue’s ability to generate pace and bounce, traits they believe can be effective even on traditionally flatter subcontinental pitches.

Tongue enjoyed a standout 2025, finishing as the leading wicket-taker in the Men’s Hundred with 14 wickets. He also made a strong impression during the Ashes, claiming 12 wickets at 18.58, including a 5/45 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. His match figures of 7/89 at the MCG earned him the Mullagh Medal, further strengthening his case for inclusion.

High-Profile Omissions And Recalls

Jamie Smith has been dropped from England’s limited-overs plans following an underwhelming run as an opener. Jordan Cox also misses out, while Saqib Mahmood remains unavailable as he continues to recover from knee surgery.

There are recalls too, as Ben Duckett returns after missing the New Zealand T20Is, Will Jacks is back across formats, and Zak Crawley re-enters the ODI setup for the first time since 2023.

Pressure Mounts On England

England’s provisional squad choice shows the growing urgency under Brendon McCullum’s leadership. The Three Lions have won six of 13 T20Is in 2025 and lost 11 of 15 ODIs, leaving them eighth in the ODI rankings.

Having lifted the T20 World Cup in 2010 and 2022, and exited at the semi-final stage in 2024, the upcoming World Cup will be key for England’s white-ball rebuild.

England Provisional Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.

Published At:
