Jofra Chioke Archer initially represented the West Indies at the Under-19 level, playing three matches for them in 2014.

Archer made the bold decision to move to England in 2015 to eventually qualify to play for their national team. At the time, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) mandated a seven-year residency period for those who did not live in England before their 18th birthday. This meant Archer would have to wait until the winter of 2022 before he could be considered for selection.

However, a pivotal rule change by the ECB in November 2018 proved to be the turning point Archer needed. The residency criteria were revised to bring them in line with ICC regulations, reducing the wait to just three years. This paved the way for Archer's rapid rise through England's ranks.

Archer's first foray into the professional ranks came in 2016 when he made his first-class debut for Sussex against the touring Pakistani side. His raw pace and hostility immediately caught the eye of fans and pundits alike. In the same season, he also played his first List A game and quickly established himself as one of the most promising young quicks going around.

The next couple of seasons saw Archer's stocks soar rapidly in the domestic circuit. He plied his trade in various T20 leagues around the world, featuring for franchises like Rajasthan Royals, Hobart Hurricanes, and Quetta Gladiators. His ability to crank it up and consistently hit the 90 mph mark made him a nightmare to face, especially in the shortest format.

Archer's breakthrough moment arrived in April 2019 when he was named in England's squads for the limited-overs series against Pakistan and Ireland. Just a month later, he found himself thrust into the global spotlight as England's selectors drafted him into their squad for the 2019 World Cup on home soil.

The young fast bowler vindicated the team management's faith with a string of magnificent performances. He claimed 20 wickets in the tournament, with his most memorable contribution coming in the dramatic final against New Zealand at Lord's. Archer held his nerve to restrict the Kiwis to 15 runs in the game-deciding Super Over before England were adjudged winners via boundary countback after the scores were tied.

Archer's Dream Summer continued as he earned a call-up to England's Test squad for the 2019 Ashes series against Australia. He made an instant impact, claiming a five-wicket haul in the third Test to help England square the series. Over the course of the five matches, he racked up 22 wickets at an impressive average of 20.27 while consistently troubled the Aussie batters with his scorching pace and accuracy.

The following year, Archer was rewarded with his first central contract by the ECB on the back of his meteoric rise. He was also named one of the Wisden Cricketers of the Year for 2020 in acknowledgment of his remarkable debut season for England.

Unfortunately, Archer's fairy-tale run was brought to a halt by a recurring elbow injury that required two surgeries in 2021. He was sidelined from all forms of cricket for over 12 months as he underwent an extensive rehabilitation process.

Archer marked his long-awaited return to competitive cricket by featuring in the inaugural SA20 league in January 2023. Despite some initial rustiness, he soon regained his rhythm and ended up as the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

Having proven his fitness, Archer forced his way back into England's white-ball plans for their home summer against New Zealand and Ireland. He showcased his prowess in the death overs, helping England clinch both series through some incisive bowling displays. This rich vein of form secured him a spot in England's squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. Archer missed the 2023 Ashes series due to an elbow injury.

With over 200 scalps already across formats, Archer will have his sights firmly set on some major career milestones.

It is in T20 cricket that Archer has truly established his reputation as one of the world's premier fast bowlers. In 148 T20 matches across domestic and franchise tournaments, he has snapped up 207 wickets at an excellent average of 22.77, with an economy rate under 8.50. His best T20 figures are 4/6. Archer's batting in this format has also been a handful, scoring 667 runs at a blistering strike rate of 149.43 with a top score of 54 not out.

Archer's exploits in domestic T20 leagues like the IPL and Big Bash have been particularly eye-catching. He made his IPL debut for the Rajasthan Royals in 2018 and was their leading wicket-taker that season with 15 scalps. The following year, he played a key role in their campaign highlighted by hitting a six off the final ball to seal a thrilling win against Rajasthan.

In early 2022, Archer's stocks further soared when the Mumbai Indians signed him for a whopping INR 8cr, making him one of the most expensive overseas recruits in IPL history. He has also been a frequent performer in Australia's Big Bash League, featuring for the Hobart Hurricanes.

Representing the Southern Brave in The Hundred as well as the Khulna Titans and Quetta Gladiators in the Bangladesh and Pakistan Premier Leagues respectively, Archer has truly established himself as a highly sought-after T20 specialist across the globe. His ability to produce explosive spells and impact games single-handedly makes him a dream signing for franchises worldwide.

In the 50-over format, Archer has taken 47 wickets from 28 ODI appearances at an impressive average of 29.12. His best ODI figures are 6/40 which he achieved against South Africa earlier this year. Though not an explosive batsman, he has chipped in with useful cameos, scoring 118 runs with a highest of 27 not out.

Archer's radar bowling and yorkers at the death make him a consistent threat in T20Is. He has claimed 28 wickets in 23 T20I matches while maintaining an excellent economy rate of 8.00. His batting strikes at over 130, with a highest score of 33 not out.

At the domestic level, Archer's first-class numbers are equally impressive - 218 wickets from 57 matches at 24.88 including two five-wicket hauls. He has also scored two centuries, with a top score of 126. In List A cricket, he averages 27.11 with the ball, having taken 123 wickets with best figures of 6/27.