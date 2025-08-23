Trump Nominates Sergio Gor As US Ambassador To India

Donald Trump nominates Sergio Gor as next US ambassador to India
Makes announcement on social media, calling Gor a 'great friend'.
Says Gor’s role is 'essential' to fulfil his political mandate.
United States President Donald Trump on Friday nominated his long-time aide and the current director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, Sergio Gor as the country's next ambassador to India. He will also serve as a special envoy for South and Central Asian affairs.
Trump made the announcement on social media stating that Gor is a "great friend, who has been at my side for many years. I am pleased to announce that I am promoting Sergio Gor to be our next United States Ambassador to the Republic of India”.
Gor will remain in his current role at the White House until his confirmation by the Senate. Trump credited him with working on his historic presidential campaigns, publishing his best-selling books, and ran one of the biggest Super PACs.
The president described Gor’s role in the administration as “essential” in delivering on his political mandate. “For the most populous region in the world, it is important that I have someone I can fully trust to deliver on my agenda and help us make America great again. Sergio will make an incredible Ambassador. Congratulations Sergio!” Trump said.
Gor, reacting to his nomination said that “It would be the honour of my life to represent the United States. He claimed to be “beyond grateful” to Trump for the opportunity. Gor will succeed Eric Garcetti, who served as ambassador from May 2023 to January 2025.
Vice President JD Vance in a social media post said Gor "will make a fantastic ambassador for our country to India".
The announcement comes amid strained relations between both nations after Trump imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods.