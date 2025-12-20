Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

Here are Outlook’s picks for seven of the year’s strongest OTT shows (listed without ranking), each that made its presence memorable:

Sakshi Salil Chavan
Best OTT shows of 2025 Photo: Illustration
Summary
  • 2025 saw a flood of Hindi OTT releases experimenting across genres.

  • Despite the saturation, a few series like Khauf and Black Warrant stood out.

  • This listicle rounds up Outlook’s seven most memorable web series of the year.

If this year taught us anything about Indian streaming, it’s that platform fatigue is real. With more services, more originals, and more content drops than anyone can reasonably keep up with, viewers have grown choosier. Somewhere between the noise and the “you must watch this now” blitz, a handful of shows actually left an impression. The year’s biggest conversations often circled around names like Monika Panwar, Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Zahan Kapoor and later in the year fresh faces like Lakshya Lalwani and Sahher Bambba.

Across genres, there was an appetite for stories rooted in specificity—haunted hostels, historical prisons, dream factories, turf battles on green fields and everyday espionage that made you laugh while gnawing at a deeper truth. Here are Outlook’s picks for seven of the year’s strongest OTT shows (listed without ranking), each that made its presence memorable: 

1. Khauf (dir. Pankaj Kumar & Surya Balakrishnan)

Khauf (2025)
Khauf (2025) Photo: IMDB
Written by Smita Singh, who has also penned beloved horror projects like the Raat Akeli Hai series, Khauf emerged as a psychological horror series that treats women’s psyche against a patriarchal system, rigged against them, as the core element. Set largely within a women’s hostel, Khauf examines gendered anxiety, loneliness, and misogyny with unnerving patience. 

Monika Panwar leads the series with remarkable screen presence, along with Rajat Kapoor who lends weight as a destabilising agent. The show found an audience because of its clever writing and how Panwar’s character oscillated between calm resolve and the slow erosion of certainty, making every quiet moment feel ominous. The show’s technical craft was also rewarded generously at the Filmfare OTT Awards.

2. Black Warrant  (dir. Vikramaditya Motwane, Satyanshu Singh, Arkesh Ajay, Ambiecka Pandit & Rohin Raveendran)

Black Warrant (2025)
Black Warrant (2025) Photo: IMDB
Netflix’s prison drama Black Warrant emerged as the night’s Best Series at the Filmfare OTT Awards, a testament to its rigorous craft and unflinching stare into power, hierarchy and redemption behind bars. Adapted from Sunil Gupta’s  memoir  Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer (2019), the series blends historical texture with narrative muscle. The ensemble is magnetic, with Zahan Kapoor and Rahul Bhat standing out. While critics praised its writing and performances, the series redefined what gritty, character-driven drama can look like on Indian OTT.

3. The Ba***ds of Bollywood (dir. Aryan Khan)

The Ba****ds Of Bollywood (2025)
The Ba****ds Of Bollywood (2025) Photo: IMDB
A rare instance where irreverence met earnest energy in the OTT space. Aryan Khan’s satirical drama—often discussed (and dissected) for its meta‑Bollywood commentary and bold tonal swings—landed as a wild card that hooked audiences with its audacious take on industry mythos. With a cast that mines humour, nostalgia and self‑awareness, the series delighted viewers who came for its brazen blend of homage, critique, and chaotic fun. Performers like Raghav Juyal, Lakshya Lalwani and Sahher Bambba emerged as the audience’s unofficial favorites. The show elicited varied opinions, but it undeniably added flavour to the year. 

4. The Family Man – Season 3 (dir. Raj & DK, Suman Kumar, Tusshar Seyth)

The Family Man Season 3 (2025)
The Family Man Season 3 (2025) Photo: IMDB
The Family Man 3 follows Srikant Tiwari as he navigates the impossible balance between his covert intelligence work and his family life. The season deepens its political and moral scope, showing the human cost of espionage alongside high-stakes action.

Manoj Bajpayee anchors the series, making Srikant’s emotional and professional dilemmas feel lived-in and comical at the same time. Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur deliver formidable performances that keep every confrontation tense. Audiences loved the season for its mix of smart writing, relentless pacing, and characters who felt memorable.

5. Real Kashmir Football Club (dir. Rajesh Mapuskar & Mahesh Mathai)

Real Kashmir Football Club (2025)
Real Kashmir Football Club (2025) Photo: IMDB
At a moment when sports dramas often settle for the same formula and films about Kashmir risking inauthenticity, Real Kashmir Football Club scored where it truly mattered—in the heart. Streaming on SonyLIV, this series transforms the story of Kashmir’s first professional football club into an exploration of hope, identity, and shared ambition. Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub lead with a grounded earnestness that invites genuine emotional investment and it’s more than an underdog story; it’s about community and possibility in a place that’s often portrayed in monochrome. Social media buzz along with glowing critic reviews captured how the series connected with so many viewers.

6. Paatal Lok – Season 2 (dir. Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy)

Paatal Lok Season 2 (2025)
Paatal Lok Season 2 (2025) Photo: IMDB
Jaideep Ahlawat’s Hathiram Chaudhary steps into Nagaland, and the series sharpens its gaze on India’s geographic and political margins. Produced by Sudip Sharma, the season foregrounds regional casting and linguistic accuracy, resisting cosmetic diversity. Tilottama Shome has spoken about recalibrating body language to match local rhythms, a discipline visible on screen. The writing links mainland power structures to peripheral neglect with clarity. Audiences deeply appreciated its refusal to simplify politics or character for entertainment.

7. Dabba Cartel (dir. Hitesh Bhatia)

Dabba Cartel (2025)
Dabba Cartel (2025) Photo: IMDB
A rare women-led crime series that understands power as organisation and appetite. Created by Shibani Akhtar, Gaurav Kapur, and Akanksha Seda, the show thrives on its ensemble: Shabana Azmi, Jyothika, Nimisha Sajayan, and Shalini Pandey. Azmi’s screen presence as a criminal kingpin hasn't been this delicious since Godmother (1999). The series examines labour, ambition, and female complicity with sharp control. Its audience pull lay in watching women occupy criminal space unapologetically.

