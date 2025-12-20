Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

If this year taught us anything about Indian streaming, it’s that platform fatigue is real. With more services, more originals, and more content drops than anyone can reasonably keep up with, viewers have grown choosier. Somewhere between the noise and the “you must watch this now” blitz, a handful of shows actually left an impression. The year’s biggest conversations often circled around names like Monika Panwar, Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Zahan Kapoor and later in the year fresh faces like Lakshya Lalwani and Sahher Bambba.