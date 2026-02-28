Oscars 2026: Five Nominees In The Best Actress Race

Mary Bronstein’s If I Had Legs I’d Kick You premiered at the Berlin Film Festival 2025, fetching Rose Byrne the Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance. Rarely does a performance in a Berlinale title make it as far to the Oscars, this year being a surprise bonanza with both Byrne and Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon. The last time a Silver Bear-winning actress ascended to the Academy Awards, and won, was Charlize Theron for Monster (2003). Byrne swept the top critics’ prizes including the New York Film Critics Circle, Los Angeles Film Critics Association, National Board of Review. She was also feted with an Independent Spirit Award. A mother teetering on a breakdown, Rose Byrne’s Linda is a storm, untethered and unwilling to demand sympathies. Linda has to juggle between work and being the primary caregiver of her daughter who has an unspecified illness. Byrne underpins and elevates the film, hosing all its energy, rage and grief in a single, undiluted stream. An actor wholly allied with her role’s demands, she rejects any shred of vanity and commits wholly to delirious anxiety. Byrne is overwhelming and wrenching as Linda requests her therapist for clarity on what she can do. She’s as agonising as stressful to watch. Watching her high-wire act, you forget to breathe. In an ideal world, she’d win. This is a visceral performance that leaves you drained in the best way.