Oscars 2026: Five Nominees In The Best Actress Race

In her second nomination, Jessie Buckley is the frontrunner for the Academy Awards, scheduled to be held on March 15.

Debanjan Dhar
Debanjan Dhar
Best Actress Oscar race
Summary
  • The Best Actress Oscar race is always rife with heated speculation.

  • Jessie Buckley has monopolised the award chatter this year.

  • Close competition is offered by Rose Byrne.

In any year, it’s the best actress race that usually gathers the most frenzied discussion and debate at the Academy Awards. This time, Hamnet star Jessie Buckley has dominated the popular award marathon, winning a Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice and a BAFTA. She’s widely tipped to take home the Oscar. The award conversation is shared between Buckley and Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You). Other precursor nominees, none of whom made it to the final five, have been a jumbled mix, from Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love) to Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another) to Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee).

Here are the ultimate five nominees in the Best Actress race this year:

1. Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)

Still Photo: A24
Mary Bronstein’s If I Had Legs I’d Kick You premiered at the Berlin Film Festival 2025, fetching Rose Byrne the Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance. Rarely does a performance in a Berlinale title make it as far to the Oscars, this year being a surprise bonanza with both Byrne and Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon. The last time a Silver Bear-winning actress ascended to the Academy Awards, and won, was Charlize Theron for Monster (2003). Byrne swept the top critics’ prizes including the New York Film Critics Circle, Los Angeles Film Critics Association, National Board of Review. She was also feted with an Independent Spirit Award. A mother teetering on a breakdown, Rose Byrne’s Linda is a storm, untethered and unwilling to demand sympathies. Linda has to juggle between work and being the primary caregiver of her daughter who has an unspecified illness. Byrne underpins and elevates the film, hosing all its energy, rage and grief in a single, undiluted stream. An actor wholly allied with her role’s demands, she rejects any shred of vanity and commits wholly to delirious anxiety. Byrne is overwhelming and wrenching as Linda requests her therapist for clarity on what she can do. She’s as agonising as stressful to watch. Watching her high-wire act, you forget to breathe. In an ideal world, she’d win. This is a visceral performance that leaves you drained in the best way.

2. Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Still Photo: Focus Features
The Hamnet star immediately unleashed Oscar buzz the minute the film premiered at the Telluride film festival last year. Endless eulogies were doled out especially for her bravura climactic transcendence—her face a splendid map tracing hard-won acceptance of an unspeakable tragedy. As a bereaved mother, Jessie Buckley’s primal performance goes through the doldrums of grief as innately as air itself. Her anguished scream will rip your heart out. What’s incredible here is how Buckley pulls it all off without sentimental wheedling. There’s soulful honesty in her performance that shoots straight to the bone of sorrow.

Hamnet Review | Jessie Buckley Is Shattering In Chloé Zhao’s Rich Grief-Soaked Drama

3. Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)

Still Photo: Neon
Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person In The World (2021) made Renate Reinsve a global force. Bafflingly passed over at the Oscars for that, her reunion with Trier on Sentimental Value garnered her the elusive nomination for a quieter, restrained performance that hints at a vast well of emotional ruin in the wake of paternal estrangement. The father’s return sparks a volley of unprocessed emotions in Nora (Reinsve). Essaying an actress, Reinsve is exquisitely measured, going from stage terror to inhabiting the gulf between several layers of roles. Just the way she can fold from acute restlessness in the film’s opening to unknowable, unfathomably distant stillness in latter stretches is breathtaking to behold. There are hundred other tiny calibrations that bestow her performance with placid profundity beyond her years.

4. Emma Stone (Bugonia)

Still Photo: Focus Features
In her fifth collaboration with Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone delivers a masterclass in disguise, deflection and deception. As a CEO kidnapped by conspiracy theorists who take her to be an alien, Stone keeps you guessing and tightly engaged. Glib corporate-speak rolls off her tongue with pure relish as she conceals behind icy calculation. A slick battle of wills, Bugonia is very much a two-hander between Stone and a grievously snubbed Jesse Plemons. Bugonia marks Stone’s third nomination for a Lanthimos film.

Bugonia Review | Emma Stone-Jesse Plemons’ Duel Barely Crackles Yorgos Lanthimos’ Lamest Film Yet

5. Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)

Still Photo: Focus Features
Twenty-five years since her supporting actress nod for Almost Famous (2000), Kate Hudson makes her big, glorious Oscar comeback. As Claire Sardina in Song Sung Blue, Hudson is tender, ferocious and staggering in the musical interludes. Hudson captures the giddiness performing brings Claire as well as the devastation she has endured without showy hysterics. There’s an everyday earthiness the actress conjures along with a star’s full-bodied magnetism. As the award season underdog, she’s steely and lively, capable of dramatic mood shifts in a single glance.

