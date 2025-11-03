Bugonia Review | Emma Stone-Jesse Plemons’ Duel Barely Crackles Yorgos Lanthimos’ Lamest Film Yet

A dinner table scene has both actors at the apex of their powers. Niceties are exchanged, gestures made towards civility and a fresh start. The two acknowledge having gotten off on the wrong foot. But the front starts dissipating as soon as the past is dredged up—the deeper roots of the history linking the two. The air vibrates with tension, until you can sense the snapping point looming. The minute Michelle oversteps into what he sees as a no-go area, all hell breaks loose. Don tries to excuse himself from the rapidly accelerating situation. Throughout, he’s not so eager about Teddy’s plans. He’s easily swayed and doesn’t have the conviction or personality to oppose Teddy. He’s all that Don has. Delbis’ performance is a spare wonder. In the few lines he has, you intuit Don’s ambivalence on Teddy’s beliefs and strategies, doubts muffled on the hollow self-affirmation Don keeps luring him with. Teddy feels he can mold Don into whatever form and thought he likes, caring little for Don may have a strong mind of his own. Staying in the shadows, Delbis perfectly lands every of Don’s searching uncertainties around Teddy’s proposals. The fleeting puncturing works well to expose what Michelle ascribes Teddy being in an echo chamber. Plemons is heartbreaking and terrifyingly blithe as a man hollowed out by delusion, pent-up rage and grief. However, Stone and Plemons’ jousting doesn’t suffice.