Ranveer Singh Exits Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 Amid Dhurandhar Success? Here's What We Know

Earlier, while speaking to Deadline, Ranveer said, “I’m hoping to make Don my own and give it my spin, my interpretation. It is the handing over of the baton of one of the most loved and revered franchises of Hindi cinema. The significance of that is not lost on me. When the announcement was made, as expected, it came with its share of scepticism. But throughout the history of cinema, this has happened. Even as recently as perhaps when the Bond franchise changed hands, and they announced Daniel Craig as the new Bond, it came with its fair share of scepticism. So, this is only natural.”