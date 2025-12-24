Ranveer Singh Exits Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 Amid Dhurandhar Success? Here's What We Know

Ranveer Singh has reportedly quit Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.
He “doesn’t want to be seen in back-to-back gangster films, especially since Dhurandhar is already established in that space.”
The film was scheduled to go on floors by the end of January 2026.
Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar announced the third instalment of his Don franchise in January last year, with Ranveer Singh replacing Shah Rukh Khan. Since then, there has been no news about the film, which gave rise to reports suggesting that Don 3 might be postponed or shelved. Later, Farhan's production house, Excel Entertainment, dismissed the claims, confirming that the film was progressing as scheduled. Reportedly, it was set to go on floors by the end of January 2026. However, the latest report claims that Ranveer Singh has quit Don 3.
Ranveer Singh exits Don 3?
Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the success of his recently released film, Dhurandhar, which is the reason why he has decided to exit Don 3.
Pinkvilla quoted a source saying that Singh is interested in collaborating with filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Atlee, but also “doesn’t want to be seen in back-to-back gangster films, especially since Dhurandhar is already established in that space.”
The source also said that Ranveer has asked producer Jai Mehta to prepone the shoot of Pralay, a zombie-based film which is about a man on how far he goes to save his family in difficult circumstances. “Now that he has walked out of Don 3, Ranveer is now personally involved in aligning dates and schedules for Jai Mehta’s film to ensure the film moves quickly,” the source added.
The report also claimed that the makers have already been looking out for a new lead actor and are ready to take the film on the floors by the end of January 2026.
Neither Ranveer Singh nor the makers have officially confirmed the actor's exit from Don 3.
Earlier, while speaking to Deadline, Ranveer said, “I’m hoping to make Don my own and give it my spin, my interpretation. It is the handing over of the baton of one of the most loved and revered franchises of Hindi cinema. The significance of that is not lost on me. When the announcement was made, as expected, it came with its share of scepticism. But throughout the history of cinema, this has happened. Even as recently as perhaps when the Bond franchise changed hands, and they announced Daniel Craig as the new Bond, it came with its fair share of scepticism. So, this is only natural.”