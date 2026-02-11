Don 3 Row: Ranveer Singh Calls Farhan Akhtar's Excel Unprofessional, Actor's Exit Triggers Rs 40 Crore Dispute

Ranveer Singh calls out Excel Entertainment for unprofessionalism

A report in Bollywood Hungama states that the matter worsened so much that the Producers Guild of India had to step in. “From the outset, it was made clear that the intent was not to single out or blame any individual. The discussion revolved around a larger industry issue; what options a filmmaker has after investing substantial money in a film’s pre-production when the principal actor exits the project. The stakeholders also examined the issue from the actor’s point of view and deliberated on safeguards producers can put in place to prevent such situations in the future,” a source claiming to be a producer informed the portal.